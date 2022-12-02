



BCB wins sponsorship for historic U11 cricket tournament from Moore and Son Business Est. Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board continues to break new ground as it continues its youth development program across the county. The BCB has secured sponsorship for a historic under-11 cricket tournament for Old County teams. The board usually runs tournaments in the under-13, 15, 17, 19 and 21 youth and this new tournament would broaden the age group bracelet for the county as part of a comprehensive development program. BCB President Hilbert Foster stated that the U11 tournament would serve as a feeder to the U13 tournament and help the coaching staff of the vibrant cricket board identify players at an early age for further coaching to resolve technical issues. Noting that the tree can only be straightened at a young age, he expressed confidence that the under-11 tournament would improve the level of youth in Berbice. The BCB president is urging clubs across the country to go to elementary schools and urge students to join. The BCB is targeting a minimum of twelve teams for the tournament that would be played with the taped flannel ball. The closing date for the tournament would be January 1, 2012, and players are expected to have eighty percent attendance at primary school. One of the BCB's plans is to use coaches as umpires in some games so they can watch the youngsters closely. The BCB currently has nineteen coaches/trainers associated with its outreach program with the help of Minister of Local Government Nigel Dharmlall. Clubs would also be encouraged to field at least one woman in an effort to spot new female talent. Mr Moore, who plays for DEdwards Cricket Club at Second Division level, stated that he was delighted to be a part of history and was very happy with the huge development that has taken place in Old County cricket . He pledged his continued support, pledging himself and his company to not only renew his under11 sponsorship, but also to sponsor a second division tournament for teams in the West Berbice sub-association. Leslie Solomon, chairman of the BCB competition committee, announced that his committee would aim to organize the tournament in a professional manner and urged clubs to register by December 15. He also stated that cricket would be heavily played in 2023, with a special emphasis on inter-club youth, and inter-secondary and primary level cricket. This would complement a huge coaching program at both school levels.

