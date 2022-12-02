Sports
Oregon State Football: Most Likely Opponent by Bowl Game
Thanks to great coverage by Nick Dashel it happens that Oregon State isn’t much of a slot to play in the Sun Bowl as it once looked. The Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowl all have the option to select the Beavers first. And as Oregon State competes with UCLA, Oregon and one of Utah/Washington for bowl game matchups, it looks like the Beavers have generated enough interest in the three bowls of picks before the Sun Bowl that El Paso is no longer the likely destination.
We asked Beaver Nation which of the four bowl games they’d most like to play and the Las Vegas bowl won the popular vote. Closely followed by the Holiday Bowl.
Which Bowling Game Do You Want to Select Oregon State?
Building The Dam (@BuildingTheDam) November 30, 2022
Despite an early start date (December 17) that would give the team less practice time and could make recruiting more difficult during the early signing period, the thought of an SEC game in Las Vegas is too tempting to ignore. While we won’t find out the Oregon States venue/matchup until Sunday, we’ve decided to look at the most likely opponent for each of the four bowl game options. We even throw in a few runner-ups.
The first choice of Beaver Nations is according to the bowl game floor in the state of Oregon The source of the Oregonians (u/t Nick Dashel). Las Vegas is the closest destination to Corvallis/Portland and will be the least expensive for Beaver fans looking to attend. Since hotel vacancy rates in Vegas are usually always high in December, the Las Vegas Bowl will want to select a fan base that travels well. Oregon State fans definitely want the team to make it to 10 wins this season and should show up in large numbers. Personally, I think this is the most likely destination for the state of Oregon when the bowl assignments are revealed on Sunday. The Vegas review seems to think it’s between UCLA and OSU.
Most Likely Opponent: Mississippi State (8-4)
Runner-up: N/A (I hear Mike Leach’s team is a virtual slot)
The state of Oregon has never played in the Holiday Bowl, located in beautiful San Diego. Held at Petco Park (home of the Padres), the game is in a fantastic downtown location, close to major hotels and all the bowl game festivities. This is another location that Beaver Nation covets because it will be cheaper than traveling to Texas and who wouldn’t want to go to Southern California in the middle of winter? However, the ACC does not have an abundance of nine winning teams like the Pac-12 this season. I think the Holiday Bowl really wants an Oregon vs. North Carolina game, but we’ll find out on Sunday if that materializes.
Most Likely Opponent: North Carolina (9-3)
Runner-up: NC State (8-4)
Located in the heart of Texas (San Antonio), the Alamo Bowl is quite prestigious and has had some exciting competitions in the history of bowl games. Bowl officials get their first pick after the Rose Bowl and many let them pick Washington or Utah (whoever doesn’t make it to the Rose Bowl). The Longhorns are the favorites to land in the Alamo Bowl from the Big-12 side. Coincidentally, ten years ago, a 9-3 Oregon State team played a thrilling game against Texas in the Alamo Bowl. As Brandin Cooks and Markus Wheaton were catching passes and Storm Barrs-Woods rushed for 118 yards and 2 TDs in the narrow loss. It’s possible that the Alamo Bowl will select the Beavs, but I’m not sure it’s likely.
Most Likely Opponent: Texas (8-4)
Second Place: Kansas State (9-3)
Last but not least (unless you ask Beaver Nation) is the Sun Bowl in El Paso. The second oldest active bowl game is located right on the US-Mexico border in West Texas. El Paso is probably the hardest location to travel to for fans (price wise) and they rely a little more on their locals to fill the stands than the other bowls mentioned. The Beavers made quite an impression in their last Sun Bowl visit with a 3-0 victory over Pitt. It was the 2nd lowest scoring bowl game ever. Could there be a (hopefully higher-scoring) rematch in store? Based on everything I’ve read and heard, I think the Beavers will end up in Vegas. Stay tuned and find out this Sunday!
Most Likely Opponent: Pitt (8-4)
Second place: Hertog (8-4)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.buildingthedam.com/2022/12/1/23487980/oregon-state-football-most-likely-opponent-by-bowl-game-projections-las-vegas-holiday-alamo-sec-acc
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Oregon State Football: Most Likely Opponent by Bowl Game
- US appeals court rejects Biden’s bid to revive student debt plan
- Billy Porter kisses husband Adam Smith while earning a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame
- Kate Middleton switches from Burberry to Chanel for Boston Celtics game
- How to Start and Run a Company in the Tech Age — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Ron DeSantis dodges yet another question from Donald Trump
- Profile of the family of Erina Gudono, candidate for the in-laws of President Joko Widodo
- Bollywood strikes back in this sparkling meta-comedy
- BCB wins sponsorship for historic U11 cricket tournament from Moore and Son Business Est. – Kaieteur News
- A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hits the center of the North Island
- NPS Confirms Mountain Lion That Killed Chihuahua In Hollywood Hills Was P-22
- White House State Dinner draws names from arts, fashion and business