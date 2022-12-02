Oregon State Football: Most Likely Opponent by Bowl Game

Thanks to great coverage by Nick Dashel it happens that Oregon State isn’t much of a slot to play in the Sun Bowl as it once looked. The Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowl all have the option to select the Beavers first. And as Oregon State competes with UCLA, Oregon and one of Utah/Washington for bowl game matchups, it looks like the Beavers have generated enough interest in the three bowls of picks before the Sun Bowl that El Paso is no longer the likely destination.

We asked Beaver Nation which of the four bowl games they’d most like to play and the Las Vegas bowl won the popular vote. Closely followed by the Holiday Bowl.

Which Bowling Game Do You Want to Select Oregon State? Building The Dam (@BuildingTheDam) November 30, 2022

Despite an early start date (December 17) that would give the team less practice time and could make recruiting more difficult during the early signing period, the thought of an SEC game in Las Vegas is too tempting to ignore. While we won’t find out the Oregon States venue/matchup until Sunday, we’ve decided to look at the most likely opponent for each of the four bowl game options. We even throw in a few runner-ups.

The first choice of Beaver Nations is according to the bowl game floor in the state of Oregon The source of the Oregonians (u/t Nick Dashel). Las Vegas is the closest destination to Corvallis/Portland and will be the least expensive for Beaver fans looking to attend. Since hotel vacancy rates in Vegas are usually always high in December, the Las Vegas Bowl will want to select a fan base that travels well. Oregon State fans definitely want the team to make it to 10 wins this season and should show up in large numbers. Personally, I think this is the most likely destination for the state of Oregon when the bowl assignments are revealed on Sunday. The Vegas review seems to think it’s between UCLA and OSU.

Most Likely Opponent: Mississippi State (8-4)

Runner-up: N/A (I hear Mike Leach’s team is a virtual slot)

The state of Oregon has never played in the Holiday Bowl, located in beautiful San Diego. Held at Petco Park (home of the Padres), the game is in a fantastic downtown location, close to major hotels and all the bowl game festivities. This is another location that Beaver Nation covets because it will be cheaper than traveling to Texas and who wouldn’t want to go to Southern California in the middle of winter? However, the ACC does not have an abundance of nine winning teams like the Pac-12 this season. I think the Holiday Bowl really wants an Oregon vs. North Carolina game, but we’ll find out on Sunday if that materializes.

Most Likely Opponent: North Carolina (9-3)

Runner-up: NC State (8-4)

Located in the heart of Texas (San Antonio), the Alamo Bowl is quite prestigious and has had some exciting competitions in the history of bowl games. Bowl officials get their first pick after the Rose Bowl and many let them pick Washington or Utah (whoever doesn’t make it to the Rose Bowl). The Longhorns are the favorites to land in the Alamo Bowl from the Big-12 side. Coincidentally, ten years ago, a 9-3 Oregon State team played a thrilling game against Texas in the Alamo Bowl. As Brandin Cooks and Markus Wheaton were catching passes and Storm Barrs-Woods rushed for 118 yards and 2 TDs in the narrow loss. It’s possible that the Alamo Bowl will select the Beavs, but I’m not sure it’s likely.

Most Likely Opponent: Texas (8-4)

Second Place: Kansas State (9-3)

Last but not least (unless you ask Beaver Nation) is the Sun Bowl in El Paso. The second oldest active bowl game is located right on the US-Mexico border in West Texas. El Paso is probably the hardest location to travel to for fans (price wise) and they rely a little more on their locals to fill the stands than the other bowls mentioned. The Beavers made quite an impression in their last Sun Bowl visit with a 3-0 victory over Pitt. It was the 2nd lowest scoring bowl game ever. Could there be a (hopefully higher-scoring) rematch in store? Based on everything I’ve read and heard, I think the Beavers will end up in Vegas. Stay tuned and find out this Sunday!

Most Likely Opponent: Pitt (8-4)

Second place: Hertog (8-4)