Men’s Tennis Signees Ballotta, from Loben Sels to Enroll in January





THE ANGELS Junior toppers Gianluca Ballotta and Emon van Loben Sels have signed National Letters of Intent with UCLA and will join the men’s tennis team in January, head coach Billy Martin announced. Born in Lima, Peru, Ballotta has a career ITF junior ranking of 42. Van Loben Sels, who hails from Sacramento, California, is a TennisRecruiting.net Blue Chip recruit as one of the top 25 players in his class. Both signatories have set championships in 2022. A veteran of ITF junior events, Ballotta captured two singles titles in Lima and another at the J2 Gladbeck event. He also qualified for the US Open Junior Championships singles and doubles draws. Along with partner Ethan Schiffman, van Loben Sels took home the Southern California Open Sectional Championships double crown from San Diego. The pair previously won the Boys’ 16 Championship at the 2021 Easter Bowl, also in San Diego. Gianluca Ballotta, Lima, Peru (Florida Virtual School) Attends Florida Virtual School career-high ITF junior ranking: 42 qualified for singles, doubles draw at 2022 US Open Junior Championships advanced to singles, doubles (with partner Nicolas Villalon Valdes) semifinal rounds at ITF J2 Bruchkoebel event in 2022 made singles semifinal round, doubles (with partner Juan Carlos Prado Angelo) quarterfinal at 2022 ITF J2 Bogota event won singles crown at 2022 ITF J2 Gladbeck event captured singles title at 2022 ITF J3 Lima event earned singles title at ITF J4 Lima events in 2021, 2022 ; with partner Christopher Li, won doubles championship in 2021 reached singles, doubles (with partner Enrique Pena) semifinals at ITF JB1 Lima event in 2022 advanced to singles round of 16, doubles quarterfinals (with partner Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes) round at ITF J1 Porto Alegre (Brasil Juniors Cup) in 2022 with partner Leanid Boika, advanced to the doubles semifinals at the ITF J1 Bradenton (Eddie Herr) event in 2021. MARTIN ON BALLOTTA: “We are so excited to have Gianluca joining our team, especially in January. I believe he will be able to step in and help us on our way to a really good season in 2023. Gianluca is a talented young man who has a lefty has a great dimension to our group and feels right at home on our courts here at UCLA He plays very good singles and doubles and has a great work ethic that I think will help us in the years to come Gianluca is a great addition to our team .” Emon van Loben Sels, Sacramento, California (Visions in Education) Attends Vision in Education Blue Chip recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net; reached the career high of No. 9 in 2021 with partner Ethan Schiffman, collected the boys’ doubles title at the 2022 Southern California Open Sectional Championships in San Diego and advanced to the 18 boys’ singles semifinals at the 2022 Winter National Championships in Orlando, Florida. reached quarterfinals for singles, doubles semifinals (with partner Dylan Tsoi) at 2021 Boys’ 16 National Championships in Kalamazoo, Michigan with partner Owen Megargee, reached doubles semifinals at 2021 USTA Boys’ 16 National Clay Court Championships in Delray Beach, Florida captured Boys’ 18 singles, doubles (with Schiffman) championship at Level 2: Rome Ga. event in 2021 with partner Masato Perera, captured Boys’ 18 doubles championship at Level 2: San Diego, CA event; also won Boys’ 18 singles consolation title with Schiffman, won Boys’ 16 doubles championship at 2021 Easter Bowl in San Diego with Perera, took Boys’ 18 doubles title at Level 3: Lakewood, CA event in 2021; also advanced to the singles semifinals and clinched the singles title at the 2021 Boys’ 16 Spring Individual Championships in Mobile, Ala. earned Boys’ 16 singles title at Level 2: Newport Beach, CA event in 2021. MARTIN ON VAN LOBEN SELS: “We’re also thrilled to have Emon join our team. He’s a California kid who’s been dying to play at UCLA for years. Emon’s parents are alumni and he’s good friends with many of the guys on the team. He’s obviously very talented, always one of the top ranked junior players. I’ve been able to see Emon play consistently over the last two or three years. He’s someone who will also be here in January and can really help our team, on and off the field. We’re very excited about his addition to the roster.” Going international for our first #NSD22 signatory ?? Coming our way on January 2023… ???????????????? ????????????????!#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/siPvaNtDzg UCLA Men’s Tennis (@uclatennis) November 10, 2022 Welcome to Westwood, ???????? ???????? ???????????? ????????! Another mid-year addition for the Bruins, he is a… Blue chip ?? outlook from the capital.#GoBruins | #NSD22?? pic.twitter.com/zx8Nc9LxK9 UCLA Men’s Tennis (@uclatennis) November 10, 2022

