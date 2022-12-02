NHL Picks: Best Hockey Bets on DraftKings Sportsbook for December 1

The NHL has an 11-game slate on tap this Thursday. The game with the lowest over/under on the list is Carolina in St. Louis, with a total of 5.5. The hot favorites at the time of writing are the Dallas Stars, who are at -285 DraftKings Sportsbook at home against the Anaheim Ducks. From a matchup perspective, the game of the night is likely to be in Pittsburgh, where the suddenly hot Penguins take on the Vegas Golden Knights, who lead the Western Conference standings.

Penguins Moneyline -115

The Penguins took a tough OT loss to the Hurricanes, but overall they’ve been a very solid team to bet on lately. The Penguins have won five of their last seven games and scored points in six of their last seven. They take on a Golden Knights team today that is in the midst of an extended Eastern Conference road trip and has been losers in four of their last six games.

The Penguins will be without Kris Letang in this game, but it’s their net-mind that has given them an edge lately. Tristan Jarry has gone 4-0-1 in his last five starts, stopping 36 of 39 shots in the OT loss. Pittsburgh also has the better special teams (ranked eighth in penalty kill%) and has been the better team lately in creating five-on-five chances. The Penguins are the home team but don’t get much respect in the chances as we can still get them close to pickem status. They are the team to attack tonight in a game between two first-class squads.

The Avalanche got locked out on their last appearance and as a result should come a little hot under the proverbial collar in this game. The Avalanche were knocked out by the Devils earlier in the season and responded by scoring 20 goals in their next four games. 12 begins. Tonight they take on a Sabers team who are playing their third game in four nights and have allowed a total of 10 goals in their last two games combined.

We could be looking at the Avalanche puck line or game total overrun today, but with Buffalo probably starting Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who carries a .857 save% and 3.95 GAA in this game, Colorado backs to over a team of 3.5 going total feels like the best way to approach this matchup. Buffalo are also skating on tired legs in this one, which could mean limited output from their forwards tonight. Target overs on the Colorado Team Total in a great breakaway spot for their offense.

The Avalanche has allowed an average of 33.1 shots on target this season, making this a good place to support the red hot Dylan Cozens. The Buffalo striker has scored four goals in his last four games and has been showing a lot more aggression with his shot lately, making 30 shots in his last seven games alone (for a SOG average of 4.28). Despite the big run lately, his SOG prop is still available at 2.5 with extremely good odds. Cozens remains in a top-six role for Buffalo, averaging more than 20 shifts per game this season. Expect another night of heavy use for a player that has been an over machine in this market for the past few weeks.

It’s taken a while, but Kevin Fiala is starting to feel more comfortable with his new team. He goes into this game against the Coyotes with a four-point effort against the Kraken and has averaged 3.4 SOG over his last five games. Fiala has also seen his usage rise recently as he now averages over 18.0 minutes of ice time and 23 serves over his last five matches. Since the Coyotes allow 35.1 SOG per game (third-highest in the league), moving to 2.5 SOG with Fiala (and odds better than -150) is still the right move. He is also a good player to watch in the goalscoring department +155 on DraftKings Sportsbook tonight too.

Place you NHL Betting Bee DraftKings Sportsbook or through downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All opportunities provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds can change.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game within the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is wavegoodbye) and sometimes play on my personal account in the games I advise on. While I have expressed my personal opinion on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the opinion(s) of DraftKings and do not represent that any particular strategy guarantees success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment when putting together lineups. I may also use players and strategies other than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and have no access to non-public information.