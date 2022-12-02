Sports
MBA vs Baylor score, live updates
It’s the last high school football game for MBA four-year quarterback Marcel Reed. Ole Miss’s commitment leads the Big Red to their third TSSAA football Division II-AAA BlueCross Bowl in four years.
MBA (12-0) plays Baylor (10-2) in the DII-AAA championship game at 6pm (CT) at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium. It marks the second straight season the Big Red have finished the year in the title game. However, MBA has placed second in both 2019 and 2021.
Reed and Baylor quarterback Whit Muschamp will go head to head in what should be a classic showdown. MBA defeated Baylor 42–34 on October 21 at Tommy Owen Stadium in a game that sealed the Division II-AAA East/Middle Region top seed for the Big Red.
DILFER:Trent Dilfer was a game-changer, but did he make Tennessee High School Football better? | Kreager
WHAT TO KNOW:Everything you need to know about all nine TSSAA state football championships
However, Baylor is essentially playing in his backyard.
Follow along for live updates from the game here:
MBA cuts lead to four
Marcel Reed and the Big Red are not done yet.
Reed threw his fifth TD of the game on Thursday, hitting Blake Ragsdale for a 13-yard TD pass to cut Baylor’s lead to 38-34. However, MBA’s PAT attempt was blocked by Evan Haynie.
MBA’s onside kick attempt was recovered by Baylor. There’s still 3:17 left.
Baylor extends lead to 38-28
mr. Football finalist Caleb Hampton broke free for a 45-yard TD run to give the Red Raiders a 38–28 lead with 6:45 remaining.
Hampton now has 151 yards on 20 carries along with two TDs. Teammate Whit Muschamp is 19-of-29, passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns.
Marcel Reed is 12-of-19 and passes for 204 yards with four touchdowns. He also has 55 rushing yards.
Baylor takes the lead
Baylor has taken a 31-28 lead in the DII-AAA football state championship against MBA. Amari Jefferson reeled in a 46-yard TD catch from Whit Mushamp with 58 seconds left in the third quarter.
MBA now has the ball on its own 40 on the ensuing drive.
It’s Baylor’s first lead in the game. And the start of the fourth quarter is coming.
Baylor halts MBA drive by fumble
MBA and quarterback Marcel Reed hit the ball deep into Baylor territory before Tony Boggs forced a Reed fumble. Evan Haynie recovered it on the Baylor 22 with 3:08 left in the third quarter.
MBA leads at halftime
MBA has a 28-24 halftime lead over Baylor in the Division II-AAA state championship game to be played at Finley Stadium. Cooper Keown’s 38-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining cut the MBA lead to four.
Marcel Reed leads the MBA charge. He is 7-of-12 passing for 163 yards and had four touchdowns. Johnothan Moore has run for 41 yards and has 63 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Whit Muschamp, the son of Georgia assistant Will Muschamp, is 16 of 24 passing for 178 yards and a TD. mr. Football finalist Caleb Hampton has 92 yards and a TD on nine carries. And Amari Jefferson has eight catches for 43 yards.
Marcel Reed, Johnothan Moore put MBA back on top
Ole Miss commit Marcel Reed rolled to the MBA sideline and hit Johnothan Moore for a 38-yard TD pass to give the Big Red a 28-21 with 4:49 left in the first half. It answered Baylor’s TD that tied the game.
Reed is 7-of-12 for 163 yards with four WL passes. He has a 282.4 QB rating.
Caleb Hampton’s TD runs tie at 21
mr. Football finalist Caleb Hampton scored on a 32-yard TD run, running past defenders and using his teammates’ blocks to reach the end zone. It’s the longest run of the night for him.
Hampton has seven bearers for 81 yards. Whit Muschamp now passes 10 of 15 for 114 yards.
Don’t count out Baylor just yet
Amari Jefferson had a quick answer to MBA’s latest score. Jefferson had a 48-yard TD run with 11:04 left in the first half. It came on Baylor’s second play of their drive.
The TD trimmed MBAs lead to 21-14.
Johnothan Moore makes it 21-7 Big Red
Marcel Reed threw an 8-yard TD pass to Johnothan Moore on the first play of the second quarter to give the Big Red a 21-7 lead over Baylor. MBA was penalized for a block in the back on the ensuing kickoff. It was explained that the goal came after Moore scored. Reed now has three TD passes.
MBA leads 14-7 after first quarter
MBA leads Baylor 14-7 after the first quarter in the DII-AAA state championship. The Big Red have 179 total yards compared to the Red Raiders’ 118.
Ole Miss bet Marcel Reed is 5-of-8 passing for 117 yards with two TDs. Reed also has 28 rushing yards. Teammate Claiborne Richards has two catches for 59 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown catch.
Whit Muschamp is 5-of-9 passing for 54 yards with a TD. He also has 18 yards rushing. Caleb Hampton, a finalist of Mr. Football, has five carries for 46 yards rushing.
Marcel has the answer
Ole Miss Commitment Marcel Reed answered Baylor’s score with a 1-play TD drive. He hit Claiborne Richards for a 51-yard TD pass
Reed is now 3-for-5 for 82 yards with two touchdowns. Folks, he’s on his game tonight.
Baylor draw on questionable WL
Whit Muschamp hit Louis Vincent for a 38-yard TD pass to tie the game at 7–7 with 7:18 left in the first quarter. However, replay of the score showed that Vincent may have knocked the ball loose before crossing the goal line. The ball eventually went out the back of the end zone.
Instant replay is not used in TSSAA football games. However, the NFHS allows state associations to use it in championships.
Marcel Reed drops a dime for a quick MBA touchdown
Ole Miss commit Marcel Reed threw a 23-yard TD pass to Hutton Durrett with 10:25 left in the first quarter to give the Big Red an early 7-0 lead.
Reed, a finalist of Mr. Football, threw his back foot to the MBA corner of the end zone. Durrett then made a sliding catch in the end zone.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/high-school/2022/12/01/tssaa-football-championship-mba-baylor-score-bluecross-bowl-2022/69679653007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- MBA vs Baylor score, live updates
- PM Modi pays tribute to HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj Ji on his Jayanti
- Billy Porter reacts to getting a ‘magical’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (exclusive)
- Kate Middleton’s stunning fashion steals the show in Boston
- Europe wary of Turkish hub for hiding ‘made in Moscow’ gas – EURACTIV.com
- BCCI appoints new three-member Cricket Advisory Committee to choose selectors
- Tusshar Kapoor reacts to Boycott Bollywood trend, says it’s not just actors…’
- Indonesia earthquake kills hundreds
- Donald Trump knew about the executives’ tax evasion scheme
- Indonesia to appeal WTO ruling on nickel export ban
- Breakthrough, Award-Winning Performer and Film Artist Billy Porter Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- How the UAE is positioning itself as a global frontrunner in game-changing technology