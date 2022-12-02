MBA vs Baylor score, live updates

It’s the last high school football game for MBA four-year quarterback Marcel Reed. Ole Miss’s commitment leads the Big Red to their third TSSAA football Division II-AAA BlueCross Bowl in four years.

MBA (12-0) plays Baylor (10-2) in the DII-AAA championship game at 6pm (CT) at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium. It marks the second straight season the Big Red have finished the year in the title game. However, MBA has placed second in both 2019 and 2021.

Reed and Baylor quarterback Whit Muschamp will go head to head in what should be a classic showdown. MBA defeated Baylor 42–34 on October 21 at Tommy Owen Stadium in a game that sealed the Division II-AAA East/Middle Region top seed for the Big Red.

However, Baylor is essentially playing in his backyard.

Follow along for live updates from the game here:

MBA cuts lead to four

Marcel Reed and the Big Red are not done yet.

Reed threw his fifth TD of the game on Thursday, hitting Blake Ragsdale for a 13-yard TD pass to cut Baylor’s lead to 38-34. However, MBA’s PAT attempt was blocked by Evan Haynie.

MBA’s onside kick attempt was recovered by Baylor. There’s still 3:17 left.

Baylor extends lead to 38-28

mr. Football finalist Caleb Hampton broke free for a 45-yard TD run to give the Red Raiders a 38–28 lead with 6:45 remaining.

Hampton now has 151 yards on 20 carries along with two TDs. Teammate Whit Muschamp is 19-of-29, passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

Marcel Reed is 12-of-19 and passes for 204 yards with four touchdowns. He also has 55 rushing yards.

Baylor takes the lead

Baylor has taken a 31-28 lead in the DII-AAA football state championship against MBA. Amari Jefferson reeled in a 46-yard TD catch from Whit Mushamp with 58 seconds left in the third quarter.

MBA now has the ball on its own 40 on the ensuing drive.

It’s Baylor’s first lead in the game. And the start of the fourth quarter is coming.

Baylor halts MBA drive by fumble

MBA and quarterback Marcel Reed hit the ball deep into Baylor territory before Tony Boggs forced a Reed fumble. Evan Haynie recovered it on the Baylor 22 with 3:08 left in the third quarter.

MBA leads at halftime

MBA has a 28-24 halftime lead over Baylor in the Division II-AAA state championship game to be played at Finley Stadium. Cooper Keown’s 38-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining cut the MBA lead to four.

Marcel Reed leads the MBA charge. He is 7-of-12 passing for 163 yards and had four touchdowns. Johnothan Moore has run for 41 yards and has 63 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Whit Muschamp, the son of Georgia assistant Will Muschamp, is 16 of 24 passing for 178 yards and a TD. mr. Football finalist Caleb Hampton has 92 yards and a TD on nine carries. And Amari Jefferson has eight catches for 43 yards.

Marcel Reed, Johnothan Moore put MBA back on top

Ole Miss commit Marcel Reed rolled to the MBA sideline and hit Johnothan Moore for a 38-yard TD pass to give the Big Red a 28-21 with 4:49 left in the first half. It answered Baylor’s TD that tied the game.

Reed is 7-of-12 for 163 yards with four WL passes. He has a 282.4 QB rating.

Caleb Hampton’s TD runs tie at 21

mr. Football finalist Caleb Hampton scored on a 32-yard TD run, running past defenders and using his teammates’ blocks to reach the end zone. It’s the longest run of the night for him.

Hampton has seven bearers for 81 yards. Whit Muschamp now passes 10 of 15 for 114 yards.

Don’t count out Baylor just yet

Amari Jefferson had a quick answer to MBA’s latest score. Jefferson had a 48-yard TD run with 11:04 left in the first half. It came on Baylor’s second play of their drive.

The TD trimmed MBAs lead to 21-14.

Johnothan Moore makes it 21-7 Big Red

Marcel Reed threw an 8-yard TD pass to Johnothan Moore on the first play of the second quarter to give the Big Red a 21-7 lead over Baylor. MBA was penalized for a block in the back on the ensuing kickoff. It was explained that the goal came after Moore scored. Reed now has three TD passes.

MBA leads 14-7 after first quarter

MBA leads Baylor 14-7 after the first quarter in the DII-AAA state championship. The Big Red have 179 total yards compared to the Red Raiders’ 118.

Ole Miss bet Marcel Reed is 5-of-8 passing for 117 yards with two TDs. Reed also has 28 rushing yards. Teammate Claiborne Richards has two catches for 59 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown catch.

Whit Muschamp is 5-of-9 passing for 54 yards with a TD. He also has 18 yards rushing. Caleb Hampton, a finalist of Mr. Football, has five carries for 46 yards rushing.

Marcel has the answer

Ole Miss Commitment Marcel Reed answered Baylor’s score with a 1-play TD drive. He hit Claiborne Richards for a 51-yard TD pass

Reed is now 3-for-5 for 82 yards with two touchdowns. Folks, he’s on his game tonight.

Baylor draw on questionable WL

Whit Muschamp hit Louis Vincent for a 38-yard TD pass to tie the game at 7–7 with 7:18 left in the first quarter. However, replay of the score showed that Vincent may have knocked the ball loose before crossing the goal line. The ball eventually went out the back of the end zone.

Instant replay is not used in TSSAA football games. However, the NFHS allows state associations to use it in championships.

Marcel Reed drops a dime for a quick MBA touchdown

Ole Miss commit Marcel Reed threw a 23-yard TD pass to Hutton Durrett with 10:25 left in the first quarter to give the Big Red an early 7-0 lead.

Reed, a finalist of Mr. Football, threw his back foot to the MBA corner of the end zone. Durrett then made a sliding catch in the end zone.