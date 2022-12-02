Big Ten Hockey Weekly Release – December 1





OFFICIAL EDITION Six Big Ten teams resume conference play as the calendar rolls over into December. The Big Ten went 9-3-0 against non-conference opponents during Thanksgiving break last week. This week’s slate finds away the top two teams in the standings with league leaders and No. 4/1 Minnesota traveling to No. 13/11 Michigan State. Both games will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. No. 6/5 Penn State takes on No. 17/17 Ohio State with the Nittany Lions holding a four-point lead over the Buckeyes for third. Wisconsin, which is on a four-game winning streak, welcomes No. 5/6 Michigan to the Kohl Center. No. 20/20 Notre Dame is off this week. Michigan knocked out the nation’s last undefeated team over the weekend, skating to a 4-4 tie in overtime against No. 9/9 Harvard on Nov. 25, followed by a 4-1 win the next night behind Erik Portillo’s 39 saves. The series featured the two highest-scoring teams in the country and 27 NHL Draft picks between the two rosters. There have been 25 hat-tricks in the NCAA this season and the Big Ten has accounted for seven. Michigan State’s Erik Middendorf scored a Texas hat-trick on November 4 with an NCAA-high four goals against Wisconsin. player scores in between. Other three-goal performances by Big Ten players include: Michigan’s Rutger McGroarty (Oct. 29), Michigan’s Jagger Joshua (Oct. 22), Michigan’s Adam Fantilli (Oct. 21), and Minnesota’s Jimmy Snuggerud (Oct. 7). Speaking of rare performances, Minnesota’s Thiesing and Logan Cooley scored lacrosse-style highlights by leading their respective teams to victory last weekend. Cooley provided the game winner in Minnesota’s 3–2 victory over Arizona State on November 25, finishing a scoop-and-lift behind the net. (see target). The next night, at full speed down the back boards, Thiesing rocked the puck on his blade and put it well behind in Ohio State’s 4-1 win over Long Island. (see target). Former Michigan forward Mike Legg was the first player to perform the high wrap in a competitive game, drawing national attention to the maneuver in what would become known as a Michigan goal. In a televised game with his team’s season on the line, Legg successfully attempted the gravity-defying move against Minnesota during the 1996 NCAA Tournament. Michigan won the game to advance to the Frozen Four and Leggs game stick landed in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Legg also earned an ESPY award for his innovative goal. A relatively new item on scoresheets – the blocked shot – shines a light on unannounced players who show courage when faced with shots. Notre Dame defenseman Jake Boltmann leads the Big Ten in blocked shots with 33, an average of more than two per game. Close behind are Michigan States Matt Basgall (1.9) and Wisconsins Daniel Laatsch (1.7). From a team perspective, Notre Dame and Minnesota trail the Big Ten at 12.8 blocks per game.

