Swimming and Diving wins four of six events on day one at Hawkeye Challenge with five top 10 appearances





IOWA CITY, Iowa On the first day of the Hawkeye Challenge, Rutgers swung and dived victories in four of the day’s six events (1M, 500 free, 50 free, and 400 medley relay) and recorded five top 10 appearances. The Scarlet Knights won the 1M competition with sophomores julia victorious senior Savana Trueb and sophomores Holly Prasanto all post scores in the RU Top 10.

senior and sophomores all post scores in the RU Top 10. Graduated students Madison Murtagh and Rachel Kimmel also added their names to more top 10 lists in the 500 Free and 200 IM respectively.

and also added their names to more top 10 lists in the 500 Free and 200 IM respectively. Murtagh won the 500 free with an NCAA B-cut while a sophomore Sofia (Lobova) Maksimova brought home the top time in the 50 freestyle with a B cutalong with a first-place finish with the 400 medley relay team. The Scarlet Knights went 1-2-3 at 1M, compiling some of the best scores in RU history. julia victorious won the event with a score of 312.55 for the fourth best score in RU history while placing second Savana Trueb posted a score of 310.10 for the fifth best “On The Banks” score. Holly Prasanto finished third with a score of 292.05, retaining 10e on the all-time list. Madison Murtagh raced to the third fastest time in RU history by winning the 500 Free. She won by a margin of 0.25 seconds with a time of 4:44.72 to produce an NCAA B-cut, losing 2.58 seconds off her preliminary time. Rachel Kimmel added himself to another Rutgers top 10 list with a third-place finish in the 200 IM. She hit the wall in 2:00.99, marking the third fastest time in the event by a Scarlet Knight and just shy of an NCAA B-cut.

added himself to another Rutgers top 10 list with a third-place finish in the 200 IM. She hit the wall in 2:00.99, marking the third fastest time in the event by a Scarlet Knight and just shy of an NCAA B-cut. Rutgers took the top two spots in the 50 free led by Sofia (Lobova) Maksimovas top time of 22.55. Sofia Chichaikina meanwhile tied for second place at 22.83. Day two of the action at the Hawkeye Challenge on Friday December 2nd will feature the 200 Medley Relay, 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, 100 Breast, 100 Back, 3M Dive and 800 Free Relay. The preliminaries kick off at 11am ET, while the finals take place at 6pm ET and the action will be streamed on Big Ten Network Plus. Follow Rutgers women’s swimming & diving onFacebook,TwitterandInstagram. -RU-

