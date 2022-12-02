Meet Amanda: the little sister behind Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari





Tennis player Maria Sakkari has had the constant support of her little sister Amanda throughout the highs and lows of her career. Now Amanda talks about what it’s like to be in the front row of her sister’s matches. It’s very stressful when you see your family member suffering on the job, she said WTA tour. It’s hard for me to witness that. Amanda is four years younger than Maria and is currently studying Media Management at The New School in Manhattan. The sisters enjoy the time they have together, as Maria’s busy travel schedule means they can’t always be near each other. Amanda with her sister Maria and their mother. Photo: Instagram When they were younger, Maria was always traveling, but it wasn’t long before Amanda realized the importance of her sister’s work trips. It’s normal not to understand, Amanda said. After gaining more and more and seeing her home on TV at 2am, I realized what she was doing was truly grand. Nowadays, Amanda doesn’t miss a single match of Marias. She is always there to encourage her and calm her nerves. Amanda tries to ease Maria’s stress by distracting her and taking her out of the tennis world, even if only for a while. Amanda Sakkari. Photo: Instagram I never talk about the tournament result, or tennis, or what time she trains, Amanda said. I’m more like, what are we going to eat, or this is what’s going on in my life, trying to take her mind off tennis because that would take some pressure off. Amanda attributes her decision to pursue a career in media to Maria’s successful tennis career. By following her at events, Amanda hopes to make her way into the television industry. “I’m really interested in film and TV and getting into the production side of that,” said Amanda. In a way, my sister also helped me find my own path. Were intertwined in that way. Source: wtatennis.

