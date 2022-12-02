Why Mazi Smith of Michigan was charged 54 days after arrest

Michigan football player Mazi Smith was arraigned in Washtenaw County court on Thursday for felony possession of a weapon, but the school decided not to suspend the defensive lineman and he is scheduled to play in Saturday’s Big Ten championship game.

Ann Arbor police arrested Smith, the former East Kentwood star who is a senior co-captain for the Wolverines, after discovering a gun in his car during a traffic stop on Oct. 7 for speeding, the department said in a statement. press release on Thursday afternoon.

“Smith was arrested at the scene, treated at the police station and released pending trial by the Washtenaw County prosecutor,” the release said. The arrest was not made public until news of the charges broke on Thursday.

Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit, who told the Free Press earlier Thursday that Smith had not been arrested, later clarified his statement, saying that if Smith had remained in custody, the clock would have started on a decision to charge him. State law requires an arraignment within 48 hours of an arrest.

Instead, prosecutors received the police report a week later, on October 14. said.

Smith was arraigned on charges Thursday afternoon and released on personal admission. He is prohibited from traveling out of state except when he is with the football team. That qualifies him to play in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship and in the College Football Playoff if, as expected, the Wolverines make it.

Police said an Ann Arbor officer pulled over 21-year-old Smith at 9:35 a.m. Oct. 7 for speeding.

“Smith, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was found to be in possession of a handgun in the vehicle without a valid CPL and did not have his driver’s license at the time of the search,” the press release said, citing a concealed handgun license.

At trial Thursday, Smith’s attorney, John Shea, said Smith was in the process of getting his concealed carry permit when he was apprehended.

A probable cause hearing was scheduled for December 8 at 9 a.m. The charge carries a prison term of up to five years or a fine of up to $2,500.

Savit, who earlier this month authorized charges against several Michigan State players for the physical altercations in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the rivalry football game, has drawn criticism for the delay in charges since the Free Press first published the Smith story. reported.

He said the delay was not unusual.

“This is a low profile timeline for cases that are presented to us when a defendant is not in custody,” he said. “When a defendant is in custody, we need to deal with cases faster within 48 hours and we have set up a separate queue to review cases in custody. But when a defendant is not in custody, the authorization of charges is generally slower. was an entirely unremarkable timeline when a suspect is not in custody.”

That’s also the timeline difference when eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates was apprehended by the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 18 and arrested on two gun charges and held overnight. Bates was charged the next day. The charges against Bates were dropped in October.

UM issued a statement in response to the Free Press report, saying Smith would continue to play games, just as he has since the incident.

“Fair, forthright and cooperative from the start, Mazi is a wonderful young man,” said UM athletic director Warde Manuel. “He is not and has never been considered a threat to the university or the community.

“Based on the information provided to us, we will continue to allow the legal process to proceed.”

Manuel then said that Smith “will continue to participate as a member of the team.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said in the statement that he “respects our legal process and with that respect inspires confidence that a fair and just resolution will be forthcoming.”

The coach also said that Smith’s “character and the confidence he has earned over the past four years will be considered throughout the process”.

Typically, the Michigan football team meets the day before a road game, has a meeting, eats, and then leaves Ann Arbor in the afternoon. A day after the arrest, Smith made the trip with the team to Bloomington, Indiana, and had five tackles in the team’s 31-10 victory over Indiana. He played in all 12 games this season.

Michigan will play against Purdue in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday.

