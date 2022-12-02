Richard Biagiotti signs with Georgia Tech – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





THE FLATS Richard Biagotti has officially committed to participate in the Georgia Tech men’s tennis program. Biagiotti hails from Lunderskov, Denmark and comes to the Flats as a two-time national champion. In 2019, Biagiotti helped lead his team to a Danish team championship by winning the national doubles title. He earned his first ATP Tour ranking after beating the top ranked player, ranked 661st in the world, at an Italian ITF Pro Circuit event. We are delighted to welcome Richard to the Yellow Jacket family. He will have an immediate positive impact on our team, which will see our top players return for their 5th year in 2023-24. He’s had quite a bit of success on the futures pro tour and his game is big enough to help us in his freshman year. We have a great culture of hard work on and off the field and high expectations of integrity. Richard fits well into our culture, Byers Mens Tennis Head Coach Kenny Thorne said. Competitive Stimulation Initiative

In a united effort, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to accelerate student-athlete scholarship funding with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match program, where each new gift to the AT Funds Athletic Scholarship Fund made through December 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million . Should Accelerate GT meet its fundraising goal of $2.5 million, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. For more information and to contribute online, visitopfund.org/accelerate. Follow us on Instagram for the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets(@GT_MTEN)tweet(@GT_MTEN)Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us atwww.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/richard-biagiotti-signs-with-georgia-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos