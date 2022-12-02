Men’s hockey home for Clarkson and St. Lawrence this weekend

December 2 | 7pm | Hobey Baker ice rink

| Game program

Princeton (3-6-0, 2-5-0 ECAC) v St. Lawrence (5-7-0, 2-2-0 ECAC)

December 3 | 7pm | Hobey Baker Ice Rink | Future Tigers Night

ESPN+ | International stream | Live Statistics | Tickets | Game notes (PDF) | Game program

PRINCETON CELEBRATES 100TH YEARS OF HOBEY BAKER RINK

The oldest on-campus hockey venue in the country will open for the 100th time in the 2022-2023 season. The first game at Hobey Baker Rink was played on January 8, 1923, and ever since, the Tigers have played in one of the most venerable barns in all of college hockey. Princeton is celebrating #Hobey100 all year long, including a special “Hobey 100 Weekend” January 6-7.

TIGERS EARN SPLIT ON #20 RIDE OVER THANKSGIVING BREAK

Princeton rallied for a 5-0 victory over No. 20 RIT on Saturday to salvage a chunk of the weekend series. Five different players scored in the victory for Princeton as they blew open a 0-0 game after the first period. David Jacobs (first career goal), Nick Seitz , Jack Kronin , Liam Gorman (PPG) and Seven Walton had the goals for Princeton. Mike Kennedy and Nick Karabin each had two assists while Ethan Pearson made 23 saves for the shutout. Princeton was faster than RIT in both games, but was unable to clear an early 2-0 deficit on Friday. Several Tigers had points in both games this weekend, including Jack Kronin (2g, 1a), Liam Gorman (2g), and Ian Murphy (2a).

AMONG THE NATION’S TOP OFFER

Ethan Pearson enters the weekend ranked No. 2 in the country — and No. 1 in the ECAC — in GAA (1.52), save percentage (.940), and shutouts (3).

COLLECTING GORMANS

Next to captain Liam Gorman , the Tigers will also draft his younger brother, Brendan, this season. The brothers join their father, Sean, as Princeton Hockey players. Sean graduated from Princeton in 1991 and was drafted by the Boston Bruins after college. Both Liam and Brendan played high school hockey at St. Sebastian’s before joining the Tigers as freshmen. Last year with St. Sebs, Brendan tallied 49 points (11g, 38a) in 25 games as he earned ISL MVP honors.

LITTLE BRO, BIG GOALS

Brendan Gorman is third on the team with three goals in eight games to open his Princeton career, scoring the Tigers’ first goal of the season at Harvard and connecting in back-to-back games against Colgate and Yale. His five points overall are tied for second on the team with three other players, including big brother Liam.

GORMAN FAMILY SCORING RACE

1. Sean Gorman — 23 points (5g, 18a) in 99 games

2. Liam Gorman — 17 pts. (8g, 9a) in 68 games

3. Brendan Gorman — 5 pts. (3g, 2a) in 8 games

STARTUP

Princeton is going 7-for-47 on the power play this season. Jack Kronin has three power play goals, while Liam Gorman has two. The others have come from Seven Walton and Brendan Gorman . The Tigers have PPGs in 7-of-9 games this season, but have yet to score multiple power play goals in a single game during the 2022-23 season.

GET IN RANKED TEAMS

The Tigers have 18 wins over ranked opponents during Ron Fogarty ‘s tenure, including a 5-0 win over No. 20 RIT this year and a 5-4 win over No. 8 Cornell last season. Princeton has had at least one win over a ranked team in each of the last seven seasons.

JACK ATTACK

Jack Kronin has three PPGs and a team-high five goals this season. He has already scored his two goals of the 2021/22 season and his six points in nine games this year match his 23-game point tally last season.

LEANIN IS LIAM

Liam Gorman has found his scoring touch in his senior season. Chicago was originally a draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, but traded its rights for its rights last summer. He posted his first career two-point night (1g, 1a) against Colgate on 11/5 and his four goals this season are a new career high. He has five points (4g, 1a) this season, one away from tying his career high in that category. He has a goal in back-to-back games going into the weekend, his second time scoring goals in consecutive games this season.

THE MURPH

Ian Murphy is the leading scorer of the 2021-2021 season, where he scored 19 points on nine goals and 10 assists as a sophomore during his first collegiate season before skating with the Vancouver Canucks in the summer as part of NHL Development Camp. His nine goals are the most of the Tigers back in the line-up for 2022/23, and his 10 assists are the most tied among returning players. After missing the first game, he has five assists in nine games played this season.

ABOUT ADAM

Adam Robbins had a breakthrough in the 2021-22 season, scoring 13 points (5g, 8a) over 31 games played, including a blistering start where he had points in four consecutive games (1g, 4a) to open the season. His totals blew his mind with his 2019-20 tally of 2 points (0g, 2a) over 18 games. During the 2020-21 year, Robbins won a Clark Cup with the Chicago Steel. So far this season, Robbins has provided four assists, including three power play helpers, but is looking to end a four-game run without a point.

PITO BAGS POINTS

Defender Seven Walton turned a six-point 2019-20 season into an 11-point campaign last year. He had career highs in goals (4) and assists (7), culminating in a three-assist night at Yale on 11-6-21. He goes into the weekend with five points (2g, 3a).

SPENCER ON FIRE

Spencer Kersten achieved career highs in goals (6), assists (10) and points (16) last season while appearing in all 31 games. He was 52% on faceoffs last season, winning 211-of-406. This year he is 88-for-141 (62%) in a draw, but is looking for his first run.

SET SEITZ

Nick Seitz also had a breakaway in the 2021-22 season, recording career highs in goals (3), assists (6) and points (9). This year, he followed with 4 points (3g, 1a) in nine games. He spent this summer teaching English in Ecuador.