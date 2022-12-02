Sports
Men’s hockey home for Clarkson and St. Lawrence this weekend
December 2 | 7pm | Hobey Baker ice rink
Princeton (3-6-0, 2-5-0 ECAC) v St. Lawrence (5-7-0, 2-2-0 ECAC)
December 3 | 7pm | Hobey Baker Ice Rink | Future Tigers Night
ESPN+ | International stream | Live Statistics | Tickets | Game notes (PDF) | Game program
PRINCETON CELEBRATES 100TH YEARS OF HOBEY BAKER RINK
The oldest on-campus hockey venue in the country will open for the 100th time in the 2022-2023 season. The first game at Hobey Baker Rink was played on January 8, 1923, and ever since, the Tigers have played in one of the most venerable barns in all of college hockey. Princeton is celebrating #Hobey100 all year long, including a special “Hobey 100 Weekend” January 6-7.
TIGERS EARN SPLIT ON #20 RIDE OVER THANKSGIVING BREAK
Princeton rallied for a 5-0 victory over No. 20 RIT on Saturday to salvage a chunk of the weekend series. Five different players scored in the victory for Princeton as they blew open a 0-0 game after the first period. David Jacobs (first career goal), Nick Seitz, Jack Kronin, Liam Gorman (PPG) and Seven Walton had the goals for Princeton. Mike Kennedy and Nick Karabin each had two assists while Ethan Pearson made 23 saves for the shutout. Princeton was faster than RIT in both games, but was unable to clear an early 2-0 deficit on Friday. Several Tigers had points in both games this weekend, including Jack Kronin (2g, 1a), Liam Gorman(2g), and Ian Murphy (2a).
AMONG THE NATION’S TOP OFFER
Ethan Pearson enters the weekend ranked No. 2 in the country — and No. 1 in the ECAC — in GAA (1.52), save percentage (.940), and shutouts (3).
COLLECTING GORMANS
Next to captain Liam Gorman, the Tigers will also draft his younger brother, Brendan, this season. The brothers join their father, Sean, as Princeton Hockey players. Sean graduated from Princeton in 1991 and was drafted by the Boston Bruins after college. Both Liam and Brendan played high school hockey at St. Sebastian’s before joining the Tigers as freshmen. Last year with St. Sebs, Brendan tallied 49 points (11g, 38a) in 25 games as he earned ISL MVP honors.
LITTLE BRO, BIG GOALS
Brendan Gorman is third on the team with three goals in eight games to open his Princeton career, scoring the Tigers’ first goal of the season at Harvard and connecting in back-to-back games against Colgate and Yale. His five points overall are tied for second on the team with three other players, including big brother Liam.
GORMAN FAMILY SCORING RACE
1. Sean Gorman — 23 points (5g, 18a) in 99 games
2. Liam Gorman — 17 pts. (8g, 9a) in 68 games
3. Brendan Gorman — 5 pts. (3g, 2a) in 8 games
STARTUP
Princeton is going 7-for-47 on the power play this season. Jack Kronin has three power play goals, while Liam Gorman has two. The others have come from Seven Walton and Brendan Gorman. The Tigers have PPGs in 7-of-9 games this season, but have yet to score multiple power play goals in a single game during the 2022-23 season.
GET IN RANKED TEAMS
The Tigers have 18 wins over ranked opponents during Ron Fogarty‘s tenure, including a 5-0 win over No. 20 RIT this year and a 5-4 win over No. 8 Cornell last season. Princeton has had at least one win over a ranked team in each of the last seven seasons.
JACK ATTACK
Jack Kronin has three PPGs and a team-high five goals this season. He has already scored his two goals of the 2021/22 season and his six points in nine games this year match his 23-game point tally last season.
LEANIN IS LIAM
Liam Gorman has found his scoring touch in his senior season. Chicago was originally a draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, but traded its rights for its rights last summer. He posted his first career two-point night (1g, 1a) against Colgate on 11/5 and his four goals this season are a new career high. He has five points (4g, 1a) this season, one away from tying his career high in that category. He has a goal in back-to-back games going into the weekend, his second time scoring goals in consecutive games this season.
THE MURPH
Ian Murphy is the leading scorer of the 2021-2021 season, where he scored 19 points on nine goals and 10 assists as a sophomore during his first collegiate season before skating with the Vancouver Canucks in the summer as part of NHL Development Camp. His nine goals are the most of the Tigers back in the line-up for 2022/23, and his 10 assists are the most tied among returning players. After missing the first game, he has five assists in nine games played this season.
ABOUT ADAM
Adam Robbins had a breakthrough in the 2021-22 season, scoring 13 points (5g, 8a) over 31 games played, including a blistering start where he had points in four consecutive games (1g, 4a) to open the season. His totals blew his mind with his 2019-20 tally of 2 points (0g, 2a) over 18 games. During the 2020-21 year, Robbins won a Clark Cup with the Chicago Steel. So far this season, Robbins has provided four assists, including three power play helpers, but is looking to end a four-game run without a point.
PITO BAGS POINTS
Defender Seven Walton turned a six-point 2019-20 season into an 11-point campaign last year. He had career highs in goals (4) and assists (7), culminating in a three-assist night at Yale on 11-6-21. He goes into the weekend with five points (2g, 3a).
SPENCER ON FIRE
Spencer Kersten achieved career highs in goals (6), assists (10) and points (16) last season while appearing in all 31 games. He was 52% on faceoffs last season, winning 211-of-406. This year he is 88-for-141 (62%) in a draw, but is looking for his first run.
SET SEITZ
Nick Seitz also had a breakaway in the 2021-22 season, recording career highs in goals (3), assists (6) and points (9). This year, he followed with 4 points (3g, 1a) in nine games. He spent this summer teaching English in Ecuador.
FROM THE SOUL
Noah de la Durantaye had 10 points (3g, 7a) during his debut campaign last season. He had a pair of games with two assists (vs. St. Lawrence and RIT) and had points in both playoff games to close out last season. This season he has 1g, 3a — including two assists on Friday against RIT. He spent the summer with the Vegas Golden Knights participating in NHL Development Camp.
|
Sources
2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2022/12/1/mens-ice-hockey-mens-hockey-home-for-clarkson-and-st-lawrence-this-weekend
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men’s hockey home for Clarkson and St. Lawrence this weekend
- Google Screened Verification Best Practices Guide by ScottHall.co
- a clueless trump and a great little escape
- Kurdish militants end joint operation with US after Turkish strikes
- World Cup roundup: Japan dominate their group in extraordinary fashion
- Google’s December Android Feature Drop Brings Lots of New Features to Google Pixels
- Jokowi endorses scheme to incite dependence on foreign nations
- Imran Khan bans party leaders from criticizing establishment
- Richard Biagiotti signs with Georgia Tech – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Russia has breached core OSCE principles: UK closing statement to OSCE Ministerial Council 2022
- Now is the time to buy Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)
- BJP says country moving forward under PM Modi