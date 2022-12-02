Women’s ice hockey hosts Maine for Weekend Series





Boston University (6-10-0, 5-7-0 HE) vs. Maine (9-10-0, 6-6-0 HE) Friday 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 3 – 3 p.m

Walter Brown Arena – Boston, Mass. – ESPN+ Twitter:@BUGameDay|@Terrier WHockey BOSTON – The Boston University women’s ice hockey team begins a new series of 12 consecutive Hockey East games with a home weekend against Maine, kicking off a three-game homestand to close out the first half. The Terriers and Black Bears are tied in the standings with 16 and 18 points, respectively. TERRIER TIDDBITS BU went 3-5 in November and all eight games were against ranked teams.

The Terriers head into the weekend with a three-game winning streak in Hockey East.

BU is coming off a pair of losses to ranked teams (Yale, Penn State) in the inaugural Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase.

Senior Julia Nearis ranks first on the Terriers in points (14) and goals (6) and is tied with junior Lacey Martin for the team leader in assists with eight.

Senior Nadia Mattiv and junior Catherine Foulem each have eight points on three goals and five assists.

Last season, the teams faced each other only twice and each team won at home.

After a 5-1 loss at Orono on November 19, the Terriers responded with a 3-2 win at home on February 15.

Seven of the past eight encounters have taken place at the Walter Brown Arena. EXPLORING THE BLACK BEARS Maine is in the midst of a 10-game streak and recently split a series by then-No. 10 Clarkson, followed by an 8-1 defeat with a 5-4 victory in extra time.

The Black Bears have earned home sweeps against rival New Hampshire and Holy Cross as well as league wins over Northeastern and UConn in addition to non-conference wins against LIU and Saint Anselm.

Maine is 6-0-0 when leading after the first, but 0-7-0 when trailing after one period.

Fifth-year senior Grace Heiting leads the Black Bears in both points (13) and goals (7), while freshman twins Luisa (3g, 8a) and Lilli Weicke (2g, 9a) have 11 points each.

Vita Poniatovskaia (2g, 4a) and Elle Hartje (1g, 5a) added six points each.

Freshman Brooklyn Oates and junior Jorden Mattison split time in goal, and Mattison has advantages in both goals — against average (2.61 – 2.79) and save percentage (.912 – .905). NEXT ONE The Terriers will complete the first half and their three-game homestand on Friday, December 9, when they take on Holy Cross

Playing time at Walter Brown Arena is set at 3 p.m

