



Kent, OH – The Kent State men’s basketball team (5-2) returns to the MAC Center to extend their home record to 5-0 against South Dakota State on December 2 at 7 p.m. The Flashes appear to be bouncing back from their two road losses to 6-1 College of Charleston (74-71) and No. 2 Houston (49-44). This will be the second time the Flashes and Jack Rabbits have met. The last time the two teams played was on November 10, 2006, when the Flashes won 105-50. This will be Coach’s first time Rob Senderoff will compete against the state of South Dakota. The Flashes’ 105–50 win was the Jack Rabbits’ largest margin of defeat in the program’s history. The Flashes have won four of their six games, three were at home, by over 20 points, and are currently undefeated at the MAC Center. The team has shown its dominance both offensively and defensively. The team is currently in the top five in the country in steals per game (12.0) and forced turnovers (21.2). In the most recent Mid-Major Top 25 Pollthe Flashes are in fifth place. Wear it sincerely is the Golden Flash to watch this season, leading the team in points per game (17.9) and assists per game (3.9) while placing second in steals (3.0) per game. Redshirt sophomore von Cameron Davis proved his ability to score the basketball against No. 2 Houston, with a team-high 14 points. evil jacobs continues to contribute to the Flashes both offensively and defensively. Jacobs not only has the most steals in the MAC, but also tops the NCAA with 3.8 steals per game. Jacobs also posted double digits against No. 2 Houston for the fifth time this season with 11 points. Miryne Thomas made another contribution to the Flashes’ success with 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds per game and 40.9 percent shooting. Scouting the Jack Rabbits The South Dakota men’s basketball team (3-4) competes in their non-conference games after winning the Summit League Conference and getting a bid to the NCAA Tournament in the 2021-22 season. The Jack Rabbits are led by Sophomore Zeke Mayo who leads his team in scoring (12.6) and rebounds (7.4) and posted a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds in one of their recent games against Valparaiso on November 25 . William Kyle III can also score the basketball, with a career-high 17 points in that same game on Nov. 25. Freshman William Kyle III has 10.2 points per game and a team-high eight blocks per game. Follow the flashes Kent State and South Dakota State can be viewed ESPN3 or on our own radio here. It’s giving month for the athletic department, and fans can to donate to the Kent State Basketball fund. For information regarding hospitality or donations, please call The Golden Flashes Club at 330-672-2078. Tickets for the 2022-23 season are for sale now. For questions regarding ticket information, please email [email protected] or call 330-672-4455. For more information on the men’s basketball team, follow Kent State Men’s Basketball Twitter, Facebook and Instagramand visit kentstatesports.com for additional updates.

