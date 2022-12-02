Sports
Ricky Ponting hospitalized with heart complications during Australia v West Indies cricket test
Ricky Ponting is rushed to hospital after suffering heart complications during the Australia and West Indies Test
Ricky Ponting has been rushed to hospital after experiencing heart palpitations during Perth’s test match against the West Indies.
The former Australian captain, batsman champion and television commentator left Perth Stadium at lunchtime on day three after suffering from vertigo.
It is clear that Ponting, who worked for Channel 7, did not return to the ground.
Cricket great Ricky Ponting has been rushed to hospital after palpitations during the test match in Perth and did not return to his commentary duties
The 47-year-old would have voluntarily sought help as a precaution because of the symptoms he was experiencing.
He is said to have told colleagues that he felt good from Friday evening.
While Ponting’s problem is believed to be related to vertigo, he went to the hospital for heart tests as a precaution rather than as an emergency.
“Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be commenting for the remainder of today’s coverage,” a Channel 7 spokesperson said.
Ponting (right) was part of Channel 7’s commentary team for the Test against the West Indies along with former Australian coach Justin Langer (centre)
It is not yet known whether Ponting will be on the air on Saturday.
The recent deaths of cricket greats Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds and Dean Jones are said to have left the sport’s former stars on high alert for possible health issues.
Warne tragically died of a heart attack in Thailand in March this year, at the age of 52.
Another former test player Ryan Campbell survived a cardiac arrest in April this year at the age of 50.
It is understood that Ponting, who worked for Channel 7, did not return to Perth Stadium after experiencing dizziness around lunchtime on Friday.
The recent deaths of cricket greats Shane Warne (pictured right), Andrew Symonds and Dean Jones are said to have left the sport’s former stars on high alert. Pictured Ponting with Warne in 2010
Ponting was expected to play a key role within the Channel 7 commentary team, resolving the friction between Justin Langer and Cricket Australia as the former teammates reunite in media roles.
Ponting played 168 Tests for Australia, 77 of them as captain.
He also captained 229 one-day matches.
He is the most successful captain in international cricket history, with 220 wins in 324 games at a winning percentage of 67.91.

