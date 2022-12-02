ESPN speaking heads need to stop talking about Deion Sanders against FSU





FSU football moves the needle whether they are at the top of the college football world or not. The Noles were the 15th most watched team this year and Mike Norvell is on the verge of winning 10 games for the first time since 2016. The work he’s done with the inherited crap is remarkable and will likely result in a nice overtime this off-season. As bright as the future looks for FSU, it’s not stopping talking heads from giving ridiculous takes. When was the last time you heard ESPN’s Stephan A. Smith mention FSU football? Smith gave a ridiculous opinion earlier this week about who FSU should hire. Watch this excerpt below: What an idiot… Stephen A wants Mike Norvell fired (after a 9-3 season) to bring in Deion Sanders pic.twitter.com/SoF4gSCq6e — stantheman (@stantheman) December 1, 2022 Smith says he would consider hiring Deion Sanders because Mike Norvell is not Deion. “I say whatever job he does, Deion would have done it better.” It sounds like he’s suggesting that FSU should have hired Deion after firing Willie Taggart. What is this opinion based on? Deion had no coaching experience at the time and FSU was simply betting on a guy who was a coach with a winning percentage of less than .500. Deion Sanders had no college coaching experience before coaching at Jackson State, so why should FSU gamble again? Just because he played at FSU? Yeah, we saw how that worked out for Nebraska, and Scott Frost was a much more proven coach than Deion Sanders. Listen, FSU football has its man in Mike Norvell. He won’t be fired any time soon, so unless he takes another job elsewhere, there’s no point in talking about Deion Sanders becoming the head coach at FSU. It’s a different ball game if it’s a more level playing field compared to coaching at Jackson State. Sanders is considering a number of opportunities at smaller schools such as Colorado and South Florida. At least let him prove himself on that level before he talks recklessly about what you think he would do if he has nothing on his resume to prove otherwise.

