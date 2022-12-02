Why this is the golden age of NHL hockey in the NYC area





The NHL is having a moment in the New York metropolitan area. It’s a moment we’ve never seen before. The New Jersey Devils are the shock of the season, with a 19-4-0 record while playing an exciting brand of hockey. The New York Islanders are 15-9-0, bouncing back from a disastrous campaign last season thanks to Ilya Sorokin, who could be the NHL’s best goaltender. While the New York Rangers have yet to get going, they went to the Eastern Conference Finals last season and returned a roster that included star players and recent award winners. Through Tuesday night, the Devils, Islanders and Rangers had a combined percentage of 0.657 points, or the number of points in the standings divided by the total possible points. If correct, it would be the most successful season for the three rivals combined since the Devils moved from Colorado in 1982. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the previous high for combined point percentage is .599 in the 1993–94 season. As Stan Fischler recently told me, “I can’t remember a trifecta as special as this one.” That assessment carries the weight of history. Fischler attended his first Rangers game in 1939. As a journalist, he covered each of these franchises during their Stanley Cup championships. He’s seen a lot of New York hockey. He’s never seen it like this. “Right now we have the rare opportunity – despite slumps – that each of the Met clubs has a chance to make the playoffs,” he said. “These are rare, exciting things for the fans in general, and for me in particular. It feels like a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I drink it every night.” Don La Greca doesn’t really have Fischler’s work history. He has been covering hockey in New York ever since he worked for Sports Phone and earning $15 per Devils game in the early 1990s. Now a co-host of “The Michael Kay Show” on New York’s ESPN Radio 98.7 FM, he’s also enjoying the moment. “The Rangers are off to a slow start, but you know how good they are. If they get their act together, and if the Devils are real, these are three of the better teams in the conference. And that never, ever happens.” ” he said. “As someone who makes a living talking about all sports, and as someone who likes all three teams to be good, Michael Kay let me talk about hockey, this is a dream come true.”

