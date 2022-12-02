Another One at Home as Washington Hosts Queens on Sunday





SEATTLE — The Washington women’s basketball team (6-1) stays at home to take on Queens University (NC) (4-3) at Alaska Airlines Arena. This is the first ever meeting between the two programs. The game ends Sunday at 3PM PT and will be broadcast on the Washington Live Stream (GoHuskies.com/Live). Gary Hill and Elise Woodward call the action at 1090 KPTR-AM. Last timeout Washington defeated the Seattle U for the thirteenth straight in as many games at Alaska Airlines Arena on Wednesday night. Day Daniels recorded her sixth career double-double (second as a Husky) with 17 points and 15 rebounds. That was a new career high in rebounding. The last time a UW player had 15+ rebounds before Daniels did vs. Seattle U was when Hannah Johnson recorded 17 vs. Washington State on 2018-01-21. Daniels also recorded a career-high 5 blocks. The Huskies outran the Redhawks at 60-30. freshman Hannah Stevens got the first start of her career and had a career-high 6 rebounds. Hayley van Dyke had a season-high 8 rebounds, and freshman Teagan Brown had a career high 8 rebounds. T. T. Watkins scored a season-high 8 points in the first half. With the win, Washington went undefeated at home in the month of November to start the season. The team Washington returns eight Huskies from last season Lauren Schwartz , Jayda Nobel , Hayley van Dyke , Nia Lager , T. T. Watkins , Trinity Oliver , Lexi Griggsby and Darcy Rees . Fans will see six new faces on the team this season as the Huskies welcomed four freshmen from California – Hannah Stevens , Teagan Brown , Shayla Gillmer and Ella Ladin – and two transfers, Day Daniels (Kal) and Emma Grotto (Lehoog). Pre-season nod Van Dyke earned Preseason All-Conference Honorable Mention recognition and Grothaus was one of 20 players named to the 2023 Lisa Lisa Award Watch List. Tickets Fans can view season, single match and group ticket options at GoHuskies.com/WBBTickets. Watch two games for the price of one! Your men’s basketball huskies host Sunday at noon Colorado, and those with tickets to the women’s game can receive a FREE general admission ticket to the men’s game by presenting your women’s ticket at the Gameday box office at the southwest entrance of the Alaska Airlines Arena. You will be asked to leave your seat in the men’s match, but you may remain in the arena during intermission. More info + Buy tickets

