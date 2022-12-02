England vs Pakistan, First Test, Brendon McCullum, Four Centuries, News, Highlights, Ben Stokes, UK View, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook

Cricket legends and fans alike have been left speechless after England’s ridiculous 506-4 from 75 overs and Brendon McCullum’s Bazball approach rewrite the Test rulebook.

Four top-order batsmen scored centuries, with Zak Crawley (122) being the fastest ever by an England opener to start proceedings in the first Test at Rawalpindi.

Ollie Pope blasted his way to 108 as both Harry Brook (101*) and Ben Duckett (107) scored their first Test centuries and McCullum’s side scored at a ridiculous 6.75 runs per over.

Their total was the second highest ever in a single day of Test cricket, beaten only by Sri Lanka’s 509 against Bangladesh in 2009 and England great Michael Vaughan believes we are witnessing a revolution in the game’s longest format.

We have to be honest about what England is doing. They are trying to change Test cricket and after eight matches things are going pretty well, Vaughan wrote The Telegraph.

It’s not like they did it once and then wrestled three matches. They had one blip but otherwise it was consistently excellent.

We’ll look back and see that Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum are the twin combination that changed Test match cricket: the way it’s played and the way we think about it.

Vaughan also praised Ben Stokes’ captaincy and the influence he has had on the team since taking over from Joe Root in April this year.

He also signaled a shift in the mindset of modern cricket that the bowler wants to pick up at every chance rather than wait until the end of the day to take advantage of a flat wicket when bowlers are fatigued.

I have not known a captain in my time who watched or played the game, who had such an impact on a team. See where the England team was before. One win out of 17, thrashed in Australia by playing cricket completely contrary to this, wrote Vaughan.

Watch them play these shots. They are what we would have considered risky in my day. They are not risky for them as they are so used to it by the white ball cricket.

They are a daily action that these players do. It sounds crazy to say that scoring at almost seven and over isn’t completely crazy.

They were raised to do it. It’s all about mindset and language. Kids coming through these days don’t believe that if a bowler bowls well you can’t score.

They don’t respond to the language I grew up with about getting bowlers into their second, third, fourth spells and then capitalizing.

Critics of England’s stunning display have pointed to the flat Rawalpindi wicket and Pakistan’s inexperienced bowling attack.

However, The Daily Mail Paul Newman doesn’t buy into the caveats and made a huge statement about the progress of Test cricket following one of the most significant developments in Test cricket history.

Not only are England rewriting the Test rulebook, but they really could save the game’s great old form – and they’re doing it by playing in a way that even the most attacking teams of the past haven’t tried, Newman wrote.

It was one thing that Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum transformed England’s test fortunes almost overnight last summer from the depth of one win in 14 games over New Zealand, India and South Africa in the most imaginative and exciting way to beat.

It is quite another thing to score over 500 runs on the first day of Test cricket which England has been playing in Pakistan for 17 years and doing so in 75 overs.

All those worries about conditions abroad and a terrible record were blown away in just over six hours.

The term Bazball is derived from McCullum’s own style of play, aggressively and with intent shown in the shorter forms of the game.

While the former New Zealand Test opener has openly admitted he thinks the term is silly, he has undoubtedly changed the way England play Test cricket and Newman believes his side has taken it to a new level against Pakistan.

This first day of the first test wasn’t just Bazball. It was Bazball on steroids.

In this franchise-laden world, if we really witness Test Crickets’ last dance, then England has rented a warehouse and mounted a chemically enhanced rave.

And therefore, played like this, it is Test Cricket, the game that can go on for five days in vain, the game that would never be invented today if we started all over again, that can attract new followers at a supposed time of crisis.

There really is no need for anything artificial. Just the real thing played in a very modern way.