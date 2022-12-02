Women’s Tennis Releases Spring 2023 Schedule

ANNAPOLYS, Md. Women’s navy tennis head coach Keith Puryear announced his team’s full double spring schedule on Thursday, listing 28 games with 15 home games and seven new opponents.

“The coaching staff is looking forward to the challenges in spring 2023.” Puryear said. “This year is shaping up to be one of the most challenging years in terms of planning, but we have an excellent core on this team, with a good mix of returners and new freshmen. A trio of four-year starters are losing out to graduating in Kacey Moore , Katreina Corpus and Meghana Komarraju means we will look to the returnees to play many different roles than some had played before, while also using the example of our departing seniors to guide and support the freshman class.

The Midshipmen open their 15th spring campaign under Puryear and associate head coach Alessandra Pedergnana . Puryear’s team posted a 22-6 record last spring, posted a 4-1 in Patriot League action and earned at least one league tournament victory for the 12th consecutive season. Navy is crowned by 2022 PL Rookie of the Year Emily Tannenbaum as the sophomore is one of nine returners for the Mids alongside 2021 all-league honoree and senior captain Jillian Taggart .

In the first half of the 2022-2023 season, the Mids competed in seven fall tournaments, earning three championship combinations in doubles and three singles winners, while Tannenbaum took home Tournament MVP honors at the San Diego Veterans Tennis Classic.

The Navy begins the dual listing with the program’s first-ever trip to the state of Alabama. The Mids’ spring opener is scheduled for Jan. 14 in Samford, followed by a Jan. 15 game in Alabama, as opening weekend will be the first meeting in both series. The Crimson Tide landed No. 40 in the final rankings of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association teams last season after clinching a big spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Mids then return home to the Brigade Sports Complex for four straight weekends as Navy opens its home schedule on Jan. 20 with a Friday matinee against regional rival Georgetown, followed by a doubleheader featuring Saint Francis (Pa.) and St. Bonaventure de next morning. A twinbill on January 29 featuring Morgan State and Villanova closes out January, while February kicks off with a doubleheader against Towson and Saint Joseph’s on February 4. The nine-game home run ends on February 12 when George Mason and George Washington come to Annapolis.

Navy will make the first of two spring trips to Florida on Feb. 17, visiting a University of Tampa program that ranked sixth in Division II’s South Region late last season before turning around on Feb. 17 to kick it up a notch. take on the rival air force academy. 18 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando. This will be the first all-time meeting between the Navy and Tampa, as well as the first edition in women’s tennis between the Mids and Falcons.

A well-known foe of the fall tournament season, Navy heads to Liberty on February 25 for a double match and travels home the next day to host Howard and Richmond. The Mids then close the homestand on March 4, welcoming Fairleigh Dickinson and Delaware to the Brigade Sports Complex.

Navy returns to Florida for four more games in mid-March, playing UConn and defending MAAC champion Quinnipiac on March 13, before facing the doubleheader combination of South Dakota and Niagara on March 14. The Sunshine State’s six total games will be the most for a single season in program history, while the encounters with UConn, South Dakota and Niagara will mark the first time those programs face double action.

Patriot League play begins March 25 in Lehigh and continues with a game in Bucknell the following day, March 26. The Navy will remain en route the following weekend, heading to West Point, NY to meet the Army in the annual Star Match on April 1.

A non-conference game with Long Island on April 8 is scheduled as Senior Day for Taggart and fellow seniors Casey Accola as the Mids make the short trip to Baltimore for an April 12 league game against Loyola Maryland before concluding the regular season at home on April 15 against Boston University.

The 2023 Patriot League Championship, hosted by Army, is scheduled for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 in West Point, NY.

Times and dates are subject to change.