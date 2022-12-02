‘Can Suryakumar Yadav play for South Africa?’ | Cricket news





MUMBAI: The amazing form of Suryakumar Yadav, who has seen him crush 1164 runs in 31 T20Is @46.56 this year, has made him the current heartthrob of world cricket.

On Friday, former South African captain Graeme Smith, who is the commissioner of SA20 , South Africa’s upcoming six-team T20 competition, didn’t take long to answer a question about which Indian player he would like to see in the competition. “Surya, can he play for South Africa!” Smith joked jokingly.

On a serious note, he said he “respected” the BCCI’s decision, which is clear at this point that Indian players, unless they are retired, cannot play in overseas competitions. “We are very lucky that South African cricket has very good relations with Indian cricket. India has one of the most talented cricketers in the world. Obviously everyone wants to add some of the stars to see them live in South Africa. But it’s the BCCI’s prerogative, it’s their players, they play as a group, they have the ability to make those choices, we respect what the BCCI, or Indian cricket, has decided for its own players said Smith, who scored more than 16,000. runs in 347 international matches and was captain of the Proteas at the age of 22.

“If that changes over time, hopefully we can bring excellent Indian talent to South Africa. But at the moment it is what it is,” he added.

Will this new competition help South Africa beat their abysmal record in the World Cups? For all the talent the Proteas possess, they have yet to win a World Cup and were eliminated after an embarrassing defeat to the Netherlands in the recently held T20 World Cup despite initially looking impressive.

“I actually thought we had a strong team at this World Cup in Australia, I thought we had a good chance. But obviously I’m disappointed with the way we finished. I think what we want to create in this competition is that there is so much talent – I hope we can develop that talent to play under pressure on a world stage I know I keep talking about the IPL but look at the number of strong cricketers who have come through in the IPL.(We ‘re) Looking at trying to find 15 players, hopefully over the next few years there will be 25-35 players at a level where it makes the job of the selectors very, very difficult who are used to playing big games, exposed to big games. Unfortunately, South Africa has to deal with these questions all the time until they actually win a tournament. ICC has now given them a lot of chances, every year there is a tournament. Hopefully that will change in the coming years,” says de 41 year old – said old.

The launch of this six-team competition sank the ODI series between Australia and South Africa in January, tarnishing Proteas’ chances of qualifying directly for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The real fear is that we may see more of this in the future. Smith blamed SA’s qualifying mess on the team’s poor playing, rather than anything else.

“I think South Africa’s World Cup qualification was bad because they played badly,” replied Smith. “I mean they had a lot of time to get that under control. I think these three ODIs cancel, I actually feel for Cricket South Africa in a lot of ways because I know how much effort it took to move those three ODIs to get a window for the league. The league will have a window with no South Africa international cricket like the IPL for a period of each year,” he said.

Smith revealed that Cricket South Africa tried their best to meet the three ODIs against Australia in January but ultimately failed as the launch of this competition was also important to him. “You know, what’s different for South Africa is that in the home summer of India, Australia or England you never really see the other teams… Australia never travel on Boxing Day or New Year England are never away from home in their summer It’s unbelievable South African cricket still decided they won’t generate any revenue this year because they’re going to Australia for 3 Tests so I know with Cricket Australia they’ve done their very best to find a way to get those 3 to make ODIs work but it just wasn’t practical and in the end South African cricket had to make a choice – it was going to start its own league and it had to give it a chance and make a proper statement that it was going to make it a success he explained.

It was not a good advertisement for the competition that South African T20 captain Temba Bavuma was left unsold at the competition’s auction some time ago. Smith pinned this down to the dynamics of the auction and the need for the owners of today’s T20 teams – in this case all six Indians and IPL team owners – to go for impact players, or basically big hitters.

“I feel for Temba. Having been involved in auctions myself, they don’t always work. I mean, you have your ideas about who will be successful at the next auction, or the previous big auction. It never quite works out . the way you think it goes. We have 6 teams who have an incredible foundation of how they want to play T20 cricket. The type of players they want. And we know that the IPL (Franchisees) in particular.”. they like power, they like it when the ball goes out of the ground. They look for impact players across the board. And as much as I feel for Temba it’s a shame… we hope he will use this (snub) in a way where it will improve his game and he goes and scores tons of runs and proves everyone wrong,” he said .

