Patriots elevate Tristan Vizcaino, Bill Murray for Thursday Night Football

The Patriots announced that they have elevated offensive lineman Bill Murray and kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the active roster of the Thursday Night Football exhibition squad.
Murray, 25, originally joined New England in 2020 as a rookie free agent from William & Mary. He is in his third season on the practice squad.
The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder moved to the offensive line from the defensive line last summer.
Murray was elevated to the active roster for the game against Chicago on October 24 and Minnesota on November 24, but did not play in those games.
The 26-year-old Vizcaino signed with New England on June 10, but was released at the end of training camp. He joined the exhibition squad for the third time this season on November 21.
After being suspended from the New England practice squad for a second time on November 1, Vizcaino was signed to the 53-player Cardinals roster on November 12. He kicked two field goals in the Cardinals win over the Rams on November 13 before being cut two days later.
He has spent time with the Bengals (2019-20), Cowboys (2020), Vikings (2020), 49ers (2020), Bills (2020), Chargers (2021), and Cardinals (2022). Vizcaino has played eight NFL games and is 11-of-12 on field goal attempts and 15-of-20 on extra points in games with the 49ers, Chargers and Cardinals.