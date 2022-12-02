Wins for Holt, Cressy, Korda among biggest Grand Slam upsets of 2022 | ATP tour

This week ATPTour.com kicks off its annual season-in-review series, taking a look back at the best games of 2022, the biggest setbacks, the most dramatic comebacks and more. In this episode we look back at the best surprises at the Grand Slams, with the Americans Brandon Holt, Maxime Cressy and Sebastian Korda.

5) Australian Open, R1, Corda d. Norrie 6-3, 6-0, 6-4

More than the result itself, this upset is decisive for the dominance with which Sebastian Korda secured his first Aussie Open win. Playing in his first game of the 2022 season, the American cruised to victory after instant breaks in all three sets, dispatching the 12th seed in one hour and 42 minutes.

A positive COVID-19 test forced Korda to withdraw from the Adelaide International I event in the first week of the season, and he only made his way to Melbourne after seven days of hotel isolation. But he quickly made up for lost time by improving to 2-0 in his ATP Head2Head against Cameron Norrie.

Norrie finished the 2021 season in great form, winning the Indian Wells title in October before making his Nitto ATP Finals debut as an alternate. While he would break into the top 10 of the Pepperstone ATP rankings and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2022, he didn’t bring his best tennis to Melbourne – and Korda wasn’t in the mood to let him hang around and find it . .

Korda celebrated his official victory in style with a scissors kick, in honor of his coach and father, 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda.

“I’m just super happy with the way I came out. I stuck to my tactics. They worked very well and [I am] really comfortable on these tracks,” said the rising star after the game. “I think even in the tight situations I still persevered. I stayed aggressive and used my powerful shots on these fast lanes.”

Korda, then 21, backed up that result with a fifth-set tiebreak win against Corentin Moutet, before losing to Pablo Carreno Busta in four sets.

Photo credit: Peter Staples/ATP Tour

4) Wimbledon, R1, Cressy d. Auger-Aliassime 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(9), 7-6(5)

Maxime Cressy started the year outside the Top 100 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings and made waves in Australia early in the season. The Paris-born American reached the Melbourne Summer Set final as a qualifier and later reached the fourth round of the Australian Open where he defeated eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev. But Cressy’s serve-and-volley game is best suited to grass courts, where he scored the biggest win of his career (by ranking) against sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

While knowledgeable fans knew the net rusher would be a tough challenger on the London lawns, the fact that the upset came on Cressy’s Wimbledon main-draw debut and gave him his first Top 10 win helped it make our list.

In an impeccable serving performance, the 25-year-old stayed true to his offensive creed by shooting 134 times at the net and winning 71 percent (95/134) of those runs. He saved the only break point against him in the match and took the opportunity in two tiebreaks – performing a match point stretch volley – to continue his meteoric rise.

“It’s very special,” Cressy said after the win. “Felix was incredibly focused all game long. I had to stay focused until the end. I knew I might have a few match points and it’s getting super close. I knew I had to stay in the zone.

After the match, Auger-Aliassime called Cressy “courageous” and a “deserved” winner, and predicted a rise to the Top 20 for the American. A month later, after winning his first ATP Tour title on Newport’s turf, Cressy reached a career-high of World No. 31.

Photo credit: Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

3) Roland Garros, R1, Simon d. Carreno Busta 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, 6-4

Frenchman Gilles Simon extended his farewell to Roland Garros with a memorable late-night victory against 16th seed Pablo Carreno Busta that kept the crowd at Court Simonne-Mathieu in full voices well past 1am in Paris.

After a fast start, 37-year-old Simon fell physically apart as his Spanish opponent ripped through the fourth set to take a 4-2 lead in the fifth. But with the raucous support of his home fans, the veteran found a second wind and turned the game around, winning the last four games to seal a famous result.

“It was a crazy race, an unexpected win,” said Simon after taking his second tour-level win of the 2022 season. “It’s the most unexpected win I could get. It was really hard for me to see myself as a winner today when I was just warming up and everything. I knew it was going to be really hard… When the match starts to get this crazy, it means you only have two players at the same level trying to give everything to win. Sometimes you win it and sometimes you lose it.”

After taking his first win at Roland Garros since 2019, Simon recorded his 500th career victory with a second-round victory against Steve Johnson. He fell out in his home Slam after a third-round defeat to Marin Cilic and finally ended his career back in France at the Rolex Paris Masters in November – but not before losing three sets to Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz.



Photo credit: Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images

2) US Open, R1, Galan d. Tsitsipas 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5

The only thing more stunning than this US Open upset was the ease with which qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan raced to a two-set lead against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Louis Armstrong Stadium. With nothing to lose, the intrepid Colombian swung to the fences and completely dictated play, barring the then world number 5 in the early stages from entering the match.

Tsitsipas entered the final Grand Slam of the year with a shot at the No. 1 Pepperstone ATP ranking, but went nearly two sets without winning a match, as Galan led 6–0, 5–0.

It was an unbelievable start to the 26-year-old Colombian’s main-draw debut at the US Open, but the finish would prove much more challenging.

The fourth-seeded Greek found his footing to take set three and led through a break in the fourth, but was soon on the brink as Galan moved forward again. It took nine match points as Tsitsipas leaned on his serve to escape again and again, but Galan finally completed the job when a forehand error gave him the match-winning break.

“Definitely one of the best moments of my career,” said Galan. “Definitely the best game of my career, not only because of the circumstances, also because of the opponent. I’m very happy.”

Claiming his first Top 20 win in seven attempts, the Colombian dispatched Tsitsipas from New York in the opening round for the second time in five years. Galan backed up his victory with a five-set triumph against Aussie Jordan Thompson before falling to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round in four sets.



Photo credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

1) US Open, R1, Holt d. Fritz 6-7(3), 7-6(1), 6-3, 6-4

Qualifier Brandon Holt continued a family tradition of US Open success with an age-old shock win in a Grand Slam debut. The son of two-time US Open champion Tracy Austin, Holt won his first tour-level match in style by beating tenth-seeded compatriot Taylor Fritz.

Holt entered New York at No. 303 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings and took all three of his qualifying wins in deciding sets, recovering from a set down twice. He once again had his back against the wall against California native Fritz and dropped the opening set despite roaring to a 5–2 lead.

Holt then saved three set points at 5-6 in set two before walking away with the tie-break and racing to an early lead in sets three and four. In each of the final two sets, Fritz cut a two-break deficit to one, but Holt held on to fight his way to a historic win on home soil.

“I was thrilled to play my first main draw game,” said Holt after an emotional hug with his mother, who was in the stands. “I had pretty good momentum playing three qualifying games in a row. I felt pretty competitive. I had a lot of fun, a lot of friends and family were on the field, in a big stadium. The biggest game I’ve played so far.”

Adding even more significance to the win was Holt’s injury scare a year earlier. Diagnosed with osteoid osteoma – a condition that caused an extra bone to grow in his hand – Holt underwent surgery in August 2021, which put him out of action for eight months.

The shock result in New York was made all the more astonishing by Fritz’s stellar pre-season performance, reaching the semifinals of the Nitto ATP Finals on his tournament debut. For Holt, the win remains his only tour-level win.