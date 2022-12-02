Women’s Hockey Watches Colby Game After An 11 Tournament Performance – The Bowdoin Orient

Thanks to Brian Beard HOCKEY CUDDLES: Gia Massari 25 and Jane McCarter 25 celebrate after scoring a goal against Williams College. The women’s hockey team placed 11th at the Codfish Bowl tournament last weekend and will play at home tonight against Colby College.

The women’s hockey team (220; 110 NESCAC) went 11 in the Codfish Bowl last weekend, with a 21 overtime win against Nazareth College (610) and a 41 nonconference loss against Colby College (300; 000 NESCAC) in the tournament final. The team is using the loss to Colby as motivation for tonight’s highly anticipated home conference game against the Mules at Sidney J. Watson Arena.

Against Nazareth, Bowdoin took an early lead as defenseman Emma Merrill scored her first collegiate goal 26 seven minutes into the first period.

The puck fell into the slot and I didn’t know when it went in at first, Merrill said. Then my teammates celebrated, so I knew it was going in. It’s really cool to score in the first few weeks of the season.

Nazareth tied the game in the third period and Sara Ito-Bagshaw 26 scored the go-ahead goal in overtime. Striker Gia Massari 25 assisted on both goals.

I was most proud of our guts, said Captain Dani Marquez 22. Three-on-three overtime can be pretty hectic because it’s something that’s a new implementation in Division III college hockey. I thought we just got bored and played our game and stuck with what we knew and then we could come out on top, which was exciting.

Against Colby, forward Anyi Sun 26 scored Bowdoin’s only goal and goalkeeper Meaghan Miranda 23 made 36 saves.

The players looked back on the tournament and hope to learn from their performances.

We talked about the mistakes we made. I think everyone else is doing well [fixing their mistakes]. Between periods, everyone always gets together and talks about other things we could do better, Massari said.

Bowdoin wants to focus on puck possession. The Polar Bears were outnumbered by the Mules by 4029.

We talked about it a lot as a team, but I think owning the puck and really controlling it as a unit rather than a single person [is] something we had a hard time with. Especially when they’re up against Colby, because they’re a really fast team, Ito-Bagshaw said.

Marquez added that despite the result, the team has many positives from Sunday.

I don’t think anything was necessarily lacking. I think at the end of the day the pucks didn’t bounce our way. Towards the end of the game we really took the lead and really proved that we have the skills to dominate them, said Marquez. I think going into this weekend we really just need to channel that energy that we had at the end of the game and be a little bit more prepared to fight them hard.

Marquez believes the team’s ambition and hunger during the tournament will set them up for a successful season.

We went into the weekend with a lot of fire and tenacity, which was really great to see. It’s a really exciting time to play in a tournament and something we don’t do very often, Marquez said.

Looking ahead to tonight, the team is more motivated than ever.

We would still compete no matter what. Probably come out even harder [than last weekend]…. We were with them. We can compete. We know we can beat them. With always wanting to beat Colby in general, and the Friday game being at home, hopefully we have a lot of fans. I think we all feel pretty good about it [tonight]Massari said.

The Polar Bears take on the Mules tonight at 7pm at Sidney J. Watson Arena. There will be food trucks outside the arena and the first 300 students will receive a free Bowdoin hat.