The last season in which Oregon’s volleyball program won 14 straight games, the Ducks reached the Final Four. Ten years later, those milestones could be within reach again.

The Ducks open the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Friday when they host Loyola Marymount at Matthew Knight Arena at 7 p.m. following a game between Arkansas and Utah State at 4 p.m. Oregon brings a 13-game postseason win streak, the longest by the Ducks since the 2012 Final Four team and also the 2010 team started their season 14-0.

The disappointment of last season’s NCAA Tournament first-round loss to Kansas still looms for the Ducks. But so is the high level at which they have played throughout the current season.

“We know we are not invincible,” UO coach said Matt Ulmer said. “But we know that if we give our best, we have a chance against anyone.”

The Ducks (23-5) came into 2022 dreaming of their first-ever Pac-12 title, and took a step toward that goal with a resounding performance from perennial conference power Stanford at home on Sept. 25. That ended up being the Cardinal’s only loss in conference play, while Oregon’s only hiccup was a three-game losing streak in mid-October when setter Hannah Pokie was sidelined by injury and, more importantly, when the UO women endured an uncharacteristic stretch of poor play from the service line.

But Oregon got back to his winning ways at UCLA on October 16, kicking off what is now a 13-game win streak going into Friday night. The Ducks have the newly crowned Pac-12 freshman of the year in batting Mimi Colyer a jack-of-all-trades senior star in Brooke Nuneviller and a selection of complementary pieces that have made training sessions as competitive as games this season.

“We’re a very mature team; they’re super calm, they’ve been through this,” Colyer said of the Oregon veterans. “So I feel like I’m just eating off of that. So personally I don’t think I have a lot of nerves, but I’m excited to start playing.”

Nuneviller was a freshman on Oregon’s Elite Eight team in 2018. She knows the elation of helping the Ducks upset host Minnesota in that tournament’s Sweet 16, as well as the disappointment of a Sweet 16 loss in the spring of 2021 against Purdue, not to mention Kansas’ disheartening first-round victory last fall.

Throughout their continued success this season, the Ducks have talked about staying in the moment and taking each game point by point. During postseason appearances last year, Nuneviller said, they lost that focus and started thinking about the big picture.

“We put a lot more pressure on ourselves when we do that,” Nuneviller said. “Something that we’ve been very successful at is that it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side of the net, we’re going to do things the same way. It just depends on what we’re doing, on our side of the net. court.”

That’s not to say Oregon won’t prepare for its opponents’ inclinations; Ulmer said Loyola Marymount does things both offensively and defensively that the Ducks didn’t see much in the Pac-12. So Wednesday morning practice addressed some of those tendencies.

But Thursday was all about the Ducks and preparing to do what they want to do at a high level.

“I like a lot of the things we’re going to do; I think it’s the things that will set us up for success in the tournament,” said Ulmer. “Now we just have to go out and execute.”

The Ducks haven’t been perfect during their 13-game win streak, but they’ve had their chance time and time again. They won No. 19 at home in Washington on November 4, came back from two sets down to beat Colorado on the road a week later, then posted a second reverse sweep in 10 days at home to USC on November 20.

“The roughest teams make it furthest,” said Nuneviller. “And you’ve seen this team be very gritty all season.”

That helped earn Oregon the right to host this tournament weekend, which concludes Saturday night at 7 p.m. with a match-up between Friday’s two winners for a spot in next week’s Sweet 16.

“We like to play in MKA,” UO senior The glory of Mutiri said. “You can see it because we’re undefeated here. Just the fans and the crowd, and they always go with it, and see all the green and yellow — yeah, I’m excited to see this place done for the tournament.”

Carpenter, Nuneviller and Karson Bacon were honored last week on Senior Day, as the Ducks closed out the regular season with a sweep of Oregon State. For Nuneviller, a career that likely includes four U.S. honors is nearing its end, though hopefully not for another few weeks.

“I don’t think that has really hit me yet,” she said. “I really try to stay in the moment. I try to enjoy every day working with these incredible individuals, these incredible coaches and our staff. I’m sure it will be a hit as we progress through the tournament. But we just take it game by game and see what happens next.”