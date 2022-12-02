Pakistan’s fields from ‘dark times’, says the country’s cricket chief Ramiz Raja





Pakistan’s fields belonged to “the dark ages,” the country’s top cricket official, Ramiz Raja, said on Friday, after England plundered runs off a lifeless wicket at Rawalpindi. The visitors were eventually all out for 657 – including a record 506 from day one Thursday – with four batsmen scoring for centuries on the hapless Pakistani bowling. Also Read: Virus scare looms over Pakistan-England test series In response, Pakistan’s openers were almost centuries of their own at the close of play Friday with Abdullah Shafique on 89 and Imam-ul-Haq 90. Ramiz Raja, a former national captain and now chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board, said he was “not happy at all” with the state of the pitch, which he admitted was “not a great advertisement” for Test cricket. “We are living in the dark ages of fields in Pakistan,” he told reporters, adding, “it is embarrassing for us, especially when you have a cricketer as chairman.” Some 1,187 runs were scored on the same pitch in March this year for losing just 14 wickets as Pakistan and Australia played a tame draw. Rawalpindi was called “below average” by International Cricket Council match umpire Ranjan Madugalle, who also awarded it a penalty point. A venue is banned for 12 months if it accumulates five demerits over a five-year period. Pakistan has played little Test cricket at home for over a decade as security concerns forced matches to neutral venues abroad. Following the criticism earlier this year, Raja enlisted Australian specialist Damien Hough, who suggested removable drop-in pitches as a solution. “I think our way out is for drop-in pitches,” Raja said. “For example, if you want to beat England, we have to prepare a drop-in pitch that changes the number one ball. “It’s better than this hodgepodge where you get a half-baked roll that’s neither fast nor spin.” Still, despite the calm surface, Raja credited England for making the most of the conditions. “I’ve never seen batting like England’s on the first day,” he said.

