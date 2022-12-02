3 replacements for Hartline when he finally leaves





The Ohio State football team may need a new wide receiver coach. Here are three possible substitutions. The coaching staff of the Ohio State football team could be in a state of flux this offseason. It has been reported that Brian Hartline, the wide receivers coach, was in line for an interview for the head coaching job at the University of Cincinnati. He would be an excellent replacement for Luke Fickell as the Bearcats coach, except he came out and said he would stay at Ohio State for now. While he’s not leaving now, Hartline will eventually leave. Losing Hartline would be a huge blow to the Buckeyes. Hartline is the staff’s best recruiter and probably their best talent developer as a job coach. Ohio State was really lucky that Hartline was already on the staff during the Zach Smith drama and was able to slip right into the job for then-head coach Urban Meyer. Here are three possible replacements for Brian Hartline. 1. Keenan Bailey, Senior Advisor to the Ohio State Head Coach Keen Bailey seems like the logical choice to replace Hartline. Already working extensively with the receiver unit, Bailey has been part of the Buckeye staff since 2016 in numerous roles including coaching intern, quality control coach and consultant. Bailey understands the players and understands what is expected of him on the Ohio State football program. Ryan Day seems to really trust him, giving him more responsibility within the offense each season. Smart money would be on Bailey to get the job when Hartline leaves. 2. Kenny Guiton, Wide Receivers coach in Arkansas The former Ohio State quarterback, who made a famous comeback in 2012 by defeating Purdue to salvage the Buckeyes’ perfect season, would also be an ideal candidate for Ryan Day. Guiton has now spent two seasons in Arkansas coaching receivers and helped Treylon Burk reach First-Team All-SEC in 2021. Prior to that, he also spent time coaching at Louisiana Tech, Houston, and Colorado State. Guiton should take a look as he was a great leader when he was at Ohio State as a backup quarterback and he is moving up the coaching ranks pretty quickly. 3. Keary Colbert, Florida Wide Receivers coach If Ohio State wanted to go outside the box with this rental, Colbert could be someone worth watching. Colbert is highly regarded as one of the top receiver coaches in the country. Prior to coaching with Florida last season; he spent the last few years at USC, helping develop the likes of Drake London, Michael Pittman Jr, Amon Ra St. Brown, and Robert Davis. Before USC, Colbert was an offensive analyst under Alabama’s Nick Saban. He would definitely be worth a look for Ryan Day to consider.

