Gophers take the ice at Michigan State December 2-3

After a week away from league play, the No. 1/4 Minnesota men’s hockey team is back at Big Ten Conference action as it caps off a six-game road swing with a trip to No. 11/13 Michigan State 2- December 3 .

Both games will be broadcast on national television on the Big Ten Network starting Friday night at 5:30 PM (CT), before the series finale Saturday at 5:00 PM (CT). The matchups against the Spartans will also be available on the Gopher Radio Network 103.5 FM/AM 1130.

DIFFERENT OPINIONS

The Golden Gophers skated to a series split at Arizona State last weekend, a team that received votes in the national polls and voters were also divided. Minnesota checks in as the No. 1 team in the country in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, while dropping to No. 4 according to the DCU/USCHO.com poll. It is the fourth time the Maroon and Gold have been ranked No. 1 in a weekly ranking and the No. 4 is the lowest place this season.

HISTORICALLY DIFFICULT

When the Maroon and Gold faced No. 3 Michigan in late November, it was Minnesota’s sixth straight series fighting a team ranked in the top 12 in the national polls and it tackled that challenge with an 8-4 record. The series against the Wolverines also marked the fourth time the Gophers had faced an opponent ranked No. 10 or higher. Since the USCHO Polls were introduced 22 years ago, this has been the Gophers’ toughest schedule to date, with 12 of their first 14 games against teams ranked highly.

HISTORY WITH THE SPARTANS

Historically, the Gophers dominated the series against Michigan State with a 129-50-16 (.703) record. Minnesota has won nine consecutive meetings with the Spartans, including all four matchups a season ago. Matthew Knees and Rhett Pitlick each totaled four points versus MSU and Aaron Hughen had goals in back-to-back matches. Both Jack LaFontaine and Just close provided sweeps in goal as the Gophers beat the Spartans by a 17-7 margin in the four appearances during the 2021-22 season.

LIGHT BOT, STILL DRIVING

Minnesota has won seven of its last nine games, including six of its seven league games, to remain in first place in the Big Ten Conference standings. The Gophers averaged nearly four goals per game offensively and outscored their opponent by a margin of 35–21 in that stretch. Thirteen different players scored the goals, while 18 guys scored at least one point, as almost the entire line-up contributed. The increase has led to the nation’s eighth-best scoring margin (+1.25) and pushed the scoring offense to third in the NCAA (3.88 goals per game).

STAR FROM THE BLUE LINE

Thanks to his four-point streak and his first NCAA goal in Michigan, Luke Mittelstadt earned B1G First Star of the Week honors on Nov. 22. The freshman had a career day on November 17 as he recorded assists on the first two goals before adding the first goal of his collegiate career in the third period. He followed that up with another assist on November 18, again on the first goal of the night.

YOUTHS STAND UP

After his veterans led the charge during a street sweep at No. 3 Michigan and got 11 points from the seniors, it was the youngsters who led the charge at Arizona State last weekend. Logan Koley and Jimmy Snuggerud posted multi-point efforts in each game against the Sun Devils, adding up to eight points, as their fellow freshmen added three points. The second division, led by two points out Matthew Knees pasted at four points.

SPECIAL TEAMS = SUCCESS

During its recent run of quality play by winning seven of nine games, Minnesota has used its special teams to create that success as all seven wins include a power play count. The Gophers have scored eight power play goals and converted 24 percent in that stretch. Five different players have scored on the man advantage in that time, while the penalty kill has wiped out 22 of the opponent’s previous 24 chances when shorthanded.

DOUBLE-DIGIT SCORING

Minnesota has nine players who scored in double digits in just 16 appearances this season, led by Jimmy Snuggerud’s 20 points. his linemates, Logan Koley (16) and Matthew Knees (16), walking close behind, while seniors Jackson LaCombe and Jason Nelson are on the 15 points. Four other players recently joined those in double digits Bryce Brodzinski , Bricklayer Nevers , Brock Faber and Rhett Pitlick .

FRESHMAN A FORCE

Minnesota’s 11 freshmen have contributed at both ends of the ice, but especially offensively where the class has a combined 23 goals and 36 assists, accounting for 37 percent of the team’s goals. Jimmy Snuggerud’s 10 goals pace the team while Logan Koley , Connor Kurt , Brody Lam and John Mittelstadt all have multiple purposes. From the blue line Luke Mittelstadt is the second highest scoring freshman defenseman in the B1G this year with a total of nine points.

LOCALLY SOURCES

Named the State of Hockey, Minnesota is known for its strong history of players starting to skate on local ice caps and backyard ponds. That has led to a deep pipeline of talent to colleges across the country, especially the University of Minnesota. The Gophers’ roster features a collection of 26 student-athletes, 20 of whom were born and raised within state lines. Even more impressive is the fact that 16 of the Minnesotans on the team come within 40 miles of campus.