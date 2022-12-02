Pro Tennis League: Sahaja Yamalapalli Shines As Bangalore Challengers Beat Stag Babolat Yoddhas





Sahaja Yamalapalli overcame a rocky start to win her singles, doubles and mixed doubles as she helped Bangalore Challengers to a 96-89 victory over Stag Babolat Yoddhas in a Pro Tennis League Group B match at the DLTA Complex on Friday. One of the brightest talents in Indian women’s tennis, 22-year-old Sahaja, trained with coach Cesar Morales in Bengaluru, was quite quick on his feet, had a solid forehand that tolerated little resistance and an enviable net game with lightning-fast volleys. in an entertaining performance. Sahaja defeated Kashish Bhatia 11-9 in singles, combined with Sachi Sharma to overwhelm Riya Sachdeva and Kashish 10-5 and teamed with Rishi Kapur to defeat Kashish and Punar Bhasin 8-7. Rishi Reddy and Ramkumar Ramanathan won their matches for Bangalore, while Vijay Prashanth, Denim Yadav, Arjun Kadhe and Ajay Malik did their part for Yoddhas. With points determining teams progress, Yoddhas was in a comfortable position along with Paramount Proec Tigers in the group. Paramount was defeated 94-91 by Sankara, but was still well in the running for the semifinals. Divij Sharan and Parikshit Somani won two doubles matches to help Sankara’s goal. Yashaswini Panwar, Sathwika Sama and Ashish Khanna also played their roles well. Sidharth Rawat defeated Digvijay Pratap Singh 18-12 to close the gap for Tigers. In Group A, DMG Delhi Crusaders was in the driver’s seat as it defeated Proveri Super Smashers by a resounding 105-80 margin for its second win. Neeraj Yashpaul, Anirudh Chandrashekhar, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Kavya Khirwar, Jennifer Luikham and Swarandeep Singh played winning roles for Delhi, while Niki Poonacha also added vital points to hold onto the lead. THE RESULTS Bangalore Challengers bt Stag Babolat Yoddhas 96-89. Sankara bt Paramount Proec Tigers 94-91. DMG Delhi Crusaders bt Proveri Super Smashers 105-80. Stag Babolat Yoddhas bt Sankara 101-84. Gurgaon Sapphires bt Proveri Super Smashers 95-90.

