College Football Championship Week Picks: Hello Darkness, My Old Friend

Is it possible to have a more anticlimactic end to the season?

We have a championship weekend and no one can play themselves in the College Football Playoff. Only USC (and I think TCU) has a chance to play itself out of the top four and that in itself is disgusting.

How is it possible that USC will only face consequences if they get their conference championship, while the teams waiting to jump them get benefits from sitting at home?

Of course, other teams that lose, of course, sucked some strength out of it. LSU dropping a whole egg Texas A&M she plunged from the threshold of the Playoff Penthouse to the basement.

But other than that, the results were nothing crazy.

ohio state literally got run over at home and missed their conference title game. Alabama did the same. So did Tennessee. And Penn State too.

You have to get to No. 9 Clemson to find a team playing outside of the top 4 this weekend and Dabo’s group set their chances on fire last weekend with the loss to South Carolina. As far as we are concerned, the play-off is decided.

Of course, Alabama and Ohio State are both likely to hear their names called if TCU and/or USC falter, despite completely undeserving that spot.

It really put a damper on this weekend. For the crowd that told me the regular season was going to be diluted into an extended playoffs, look around. Were already there.

And with that, I welcome you to an exciting final week of this. Like last year, I plan to have another bowl game pick em contest on one of the platforms. So keep an eye out for it in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, we are closing our harvest season with a strong close to my year and the crowning of our finale Comment Section Champion.

Last week’s mega-rivalry week saw me land at 8-7 to slightly extend my lead above .500 to 78-68. Barring an imperfect week, I will finish above that mark, which is an excellent year. Just in case you don’t take my word for it, here’s a website I’ve never heard of add me to an image that says I’m good at this.

Conference USA Championship Game: North Texas Mean Green (+9.5) at UTSA Roadrunners (Friday at 7:30pm ET, CBSSN)

I don’t know about any of these teams, but let’s get to work!

Brian’s choice: UTSA -9.5

I’ve been waiting for USC to falter all season. I’ve called it Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, Lincoln Riley and a bunch of guys. But holy shit those three dudes do it every week man. Yes, Utah already has USC in Salt Lake City this year, but I’m finally joining USC. Caleb has been my top QB in the country for weeks and I’ve decided that this elite Heisman game is definitely enough to win college football games. See you in the CFP, Trojans.

Brian’s choice: USC -3.5

Big 12 championship game: No. 10 Kansas Wildcats (+2.5) vs. No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (Saturdays at noon ET, ABC)

Well, well, well… my nemesis. The TCU Horned Frogs. I pecked at them in vain for weeks, just like USC. And like USC, they’ve been shoving it right in my face week after week. So it’s time for me to fold and support the TCU like I did for Caleb.

In the words of the incomparable Lee Corso, not so fast my friend.

I like Deuce Vaughn and these Wildcats, so we ride with our guys.

Brian’s Pick: Kansas State +2.5

MAC Championship Game: Toledo Rockets (-2.5) vs. Ohio Bobcats (Saturdays at noon ET, ESPN)

I have nothing for you. It’s Ohio to me guys.

Brian’s pick: Ohio +2.5

Sun Belt Championship Game: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (+8.5) at Troy Trojans (Saturday at 3:30pm ET, ESPN)

Back again with nothing at all. chants!

Brian’s Pick: Carolina Coast +8.5

SEC Championship Game: No. 14 LSU Tigers (+17.5) vs. no. 1 Georgian bulldogs (Saturdays at 4:00 PM ET, CBS)

*Sigh….I knew LSU wasn’t a playoff caliber. I knew they weren’t the number 5 team in the country. But that A&M game was about as bad as they could possibly have played. Brian Kelly said LSU needs to think about how to play to reach their potential at this point and they didn’t have the focus for that last week. That coupled with Jayden Daniels picking up an ankle injury should end their chances of winning this game, but we’ve seen Georgia push when teams can throw the ball in the air in the field. That was also when LSU had the most success against Florida, Be Miss and Alabama. Could the injury be a reason to force Daniels to throw the ball more than to tuck and run? Please allow me to wear my purple and gold glasses and pray that the answer is yes as you all choose Georgia.

Brian’s Pick: LSU +17.5

AAC Championship Game: No. 22 UCF Golden Knights (+3.5) at No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (Saturdays at 4:00 PM ET, ABC)

Woof, that was close huh, UCF? Those Knights were seconds away from losing the last war on I-4 last week against a 1-10 USF for a while, but they survived. Thanks to a great catch which I’m honestly not sure was really a catch but hey who cares. They have won. Now they head to New Orleans for a date with the now upstart Green Wave. Tulane could hold Georgia Tech gone to keep head coach Willie Fritz and now they have a chance to go to an NY6 Bowl and build momentum for those soon-to-be extended playoffs. It’s NOLA forever for me.

Brian’s Pick: Tulane -3.5

I do not have anything. Boise on blue.

Brian’s pick: State of Boise -3.5

I named Caleb Williams as my best QB in recent weeks. The other man there with him was Drake Maye. UNC is a hugely flawed roster with those terrible defenses, but they’re fun. In every game and I rock with my favorites in this article, so I won’t turn my back on Drake now.

Brian’s choice: UNC +7.5

Friends…Michigan looked like a runaway train last week against the only team in their conference with a heartbeat. Their reward is a meeting with whoever becomes the champions of the Big Ten West, which has been terrible. Probably like Iowa or Minnesota. Oh what’s that? It’s Purdue… Oh… And Michigan is number 2? Hmm…

Friends, it’s time to ride with the Spoilermakers.

Brian’s choice: Purdue +17.5