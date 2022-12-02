Geauga Hockey kicks off over holiday weekend





It was a busy week of holiday high school hockey in Geauga County, with Chagrin Falls, Kenston and NDCL all in action.

Click for hockey photos here. It was a busy week of holiday high school hockey in Geauga County, with Chagrin Falls, Kenston and NDCL all in action. Games included the Tigers’ comeback victory over Normandy, 2-1; the Bombers’ 7–2 victory over Twinsburg at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse; and the Lions’ lead-up to the championship game of the Nordonia Thanksgiving Hockey Tournament. On November 26, the Tigers took on the Normandy Invaders at the Michael A. Ries Ice Arena. After a goalless first quarter, the Invaders took a 1-0 lead in the second period. “We started pretty slow the first two periods,” said Chagrin Falls coach Craig Hoberman. “But in the third period we came out sparkling and it made a difference.” Caden Smith added: “The first two periods were a bit rough. That’s usually what we do. We start the third period and usually finish it pretty strong. Help to keep the game close for the Tigers was goalkeeper Nathaniel Newton. “I stayed focused by just trying to keep my focus on the puck and not what else is going on around me,” said Newton. “I pretty much tried to rule out everything but the puck, and every time a shot came, I just watched the puck, where it went and everything that was going on.” Midway through the third period, the Tigers trailed 1-0 and tied the game at 1-1 on a Caden Smith goal. Coach Hoberman described Smith’s tying goal. “One of the wingers pushed the puck to the point and Josh Baraona, one of our freshman defensemen, had a nice one-timer at the net,” said Hoberman. “Caden Smith had a great tip to score that first goal which was huge to really give us some energy for the rest of the period.” With less than a minute to play, Elliott Despres scored to give the Tigers a 2–1 victory over Normandy. Afterwards, Despres described his winning goal: “Just a quick wrap around the net and I managed to get it right under its path. The Tigers finished the Normandy Thanksgiving Tournament with a 2-1 record. In the last game of the tournament, they beat the Lakewood Rangers 10-4. In their victory over the Rangers, the Tigers were led by Despres, Matt Revnew and Henry Westendorf, all of whom had hat-tricks and scored three goals each. In addition to the Tigers, the NDCL Lions made an excellent run-up to the championship game of the Nordonia Thanksgiving Tournament by winning three games in a row. The Lions defeated Mayfield (8-1), Aurora (4-3) and Westlake (3-2) before falling to Parma, 5-3, in the championship game. In their season opener on November 20, the Kenston Bombers defeated Solon 11–3, led by Gavin Rowell (five goals), Troy Krahe (four goals), Luke Mack (one goal) and Tommy Moores (one goal). Then on November 25, they beat the Twinsburg Tigers 7-2 in the Rocket Mortgage Classic to improve to 2-0 this season. The Bombers next play St. Edwards on November 30, while the Tigers and Lions play the Orange Lions and Canfield on December 3, respectively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geaugamapleleaf.com/sports/geauga-hockey-begins-over-holiday-weekend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos