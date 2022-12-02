Softball Announces 2023 Schedule – University of North Carolina Athletics





CHAPEL HILL, NC Head Softball Coach Donna J.Papa has announced Carolina’s full 2023 schedule. Head Softball Coach Donna J.Papa has announced Carolina’s full 2023 schedule. “Our schedule will be exciting for our team to play and for our fans to watch,” said Dad. “We will be up against teams that competed in the Women’s College World Series, NCAA Super Regional and Regional in 2022. We will have great opportunities to make big statements as we move through the schedule. In February and March, we play in four tournaments, starting in Mexico at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge. These tournaments will provide us with a challenging competition and give us an early idea of ​​who we are as a team.” UNC is expected to play 32 games at Anderson Softball Stadium, culminating in four ACC home series and two tournaments. Full season list includes 12 teams that played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament (Minnesota, Wisconsin, Villanova, UNCW, Campbell, Liberty, Oklahoma State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss) and three teams that finished in the top 25 (Virginia Tech, Duke, Oklahoma State). The Tar Heels open the season on the road at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico on February 9-12, where they will play four games against Cal Baptist, BYU, Ole Miss and Oklahoma State. Carolina returns home the following weekend to host the ACC/Big 10 Challenge February 17-19. The Tar Heels play four games and welcome Minnesota and Maryland to Chapel Hill. Carolina will then travel to the Sunshine State to play in the Joan Joyce Classic in Boca Raton February 24-26 hosted by Florida Atlantic. The Tar Heels will take on the host Owls, Wisconsin and Villanova over the course of five games. UNC will then return to Anderson Stadium for the March 3-5 Carolina Classic. Carolina receives Purdue and James Madison for four games. Carolina’s nonconference midweek slate includes matchups in Elon (Feb. 15), vs. NCCU (February 21), vs. Winthrop (February 28), at South Carolina (March 1), at App State (March 8), at Coastal Carolina (March 14), at UNCW (March 15), vs. East Carolina (March 29), at UNCG (April 4), at Longwood (April 12), vs. Charlotte (April 26) and vs. Furman (May 3). UNC opens ACC game March 10-12 at home vs. Virginia Tech. The other seven conference series on the schedule are: vs. Duke (March 17-19), at Boston College (March 24-26), in Virginia (March 31-April 2), vs. Pittsburgh (April 7-9), vs. Syracuse (April 14-16), at NC State (April 21-23), and at Georgia Tech (April 28-30). “Our opponents in the ACC series will push us to be our best every game of every series,” said Dad. “Those games are never over until the final clean sheet. We also have some excellent non-conference opponents midway through the week, so we need to be focused before each game. This schedule will prepare us well for the ACC Championships and the post-season We are looking forward to tightening our cleats and starting the 2023 season.” Keep up to date with Carolina Softball by following the Tar HeelsTwitterandInstagram.

