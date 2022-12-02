Deshaun Watson avoids non-football questions ahead of his Cleveland Browns regular season debut





Deshaun Watson will play an NFL regular season game for the first time in nearly two years, with his new team visiting his old team. But ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns (4-7) and Houston Texans (1-9-1), Watson isn’t ready to discuss the circumstances that led to his extended absence. The 27-year-old Browns quarterback declined to answer non-football questions during his first media session on Thursday since returning from his 11-game suspension imposed by the NFL following allegations by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. . “I understand you guys have a lot of questions,” Watson said, thanking Browns fans, teammates, coaches and owners for their support in an opening statement, “but with my legal team and my political team, there are only football questions I can answer at really address this moment.” Despite Watson’s refusal to answer non-football questions, his long absence from the game led to a number of questions about how soon the three-time Pro Bowler will be able to get back into shape. “We’ll have to see on Sunday, honestly,” said Watson. “It can take time, it can’t take time. I just want to go out and do what I want to do, make as many plays as possible. “Two years is definitely a long time, but at the same time I’ve been doing this since I was 6 years old. So just like riding a bike, I just go out and find the pedals, get my transition going and then just leave everything on come off me. Don’t push it, don’t try to make anything bigger than what it really is.” The setting for Watson’s return – NRG Stadium – is clearly a familiar one for the former Texan star, who maintains a home in Houston. Selected by the Texans with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Watson led Houston to back-to-back AFC South titles in 2018 and ’19, then led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020. But he asked for a trade-in January 2021, with the first civil complaints of sexual misconduct two months later. On Thursday, Watson said he’s focused on the game, not his reception this weekend in Houston, though he’s not sure how Texas fans will react. “I’m not sure,” Watson said. “My main focus is on the game plan, to try and execute and make sure I keep the standard the standard for the Cleveland Browns so we can try and win.”

