Friday fantasy hockey tips – NHL picks, matchups, more





Consider Friday’s light slate an interesting appetizer ahead of Saturday’s main course of 13 games. The scheduled three matchups – all gloriously staggered – feature the second half of a house-and-house between the Senators and Rangers at Madison Square Garden, followed by a second and final meeting between the Islanders and Predators. After Nashville’s 5-4 victory in mid-November, we can probably expect a lively reversal between the two sides at the UBS Arena. The limited action ends with the worthless Blue Jackets visiting the flying Jets. With a three-game win streak, Winnipeg is 8-2-0 at home this season. Sources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Sign up for ESPN Fantasy Hockey | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines All times Eastern. Favorable scoring match-ups 8 p.m., Canada Life Centre, watch live on ESPN+ Choose your league size, adjust the score and set the rules you want to follow to create the fantasy hockey league you want to enter. Create your own competition for free! The Jets score in bunches. The Blue Jackets allow a worst score of 4.21 goals/game since Oct. 25. All else being equal – this game is cushioned by days off on Thursday and Saturday for both sides – I like Kyle Connor and Co., including defenseman Josh Morrissey , to whack a few past anyone starting for Columbus, be it Joonas Korpisalo or a just activated Elvis Merzlikins (who hasn’t competed since Nov. 15). Mid-range fantasy attackers Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets (ranked in 66.1% of ESPN.com competitions): The former Jets captain is currently at his best and doing well following Tuesday’s hat-trick against visiting Avalanche. Winnipeg’s scoring line of Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and rookie Cole Perfetti (11.1%) is currently the club’s most effective, production-wise. Play 1:26 Blake Wheeler scores three as the Jets take down the Avalanche 5-0. Also see: Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward Colton Sissons, Nashville Predators (0.6%): The streaky forward scored against Ilya Sorokin and the Islanders two weeks ago in their last meeting in Nashville. Then again last night in New Jersey and the previous Tuesday against the Ducks. All told, Sissons seems to be in the best kind of prolific groove, with Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene or Filip Forsberg in the middle of a scoreline. He’s my favorite off-radar fantasy asset to pluck from Friday’s sparse schedule. Mid-range fantasy defenders Vladislav Gavrikov, Columbus Blue Jackets (50.0%): Gavrikov plays a lot of minutes and blocks a lot of shots, night in and out. The Blue Jackets’ top defender is also expected to share much of the ice time with Patrik Laine, who will make his healthy return against his former team on Friday. Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders Ryan Lindgren, New York Rangers (3.4%): So the Rangers defenseman sees himself as a playmaker these days, I think. Hey, it works well for the club in general. Lindgren provided the first assist on all three of New York’s goals in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Ottawa. He also earned three assists in his previous four games. Fantasy managers might as well take advantage of it as long as the 24-year-old stays in a productive mood. He will provide you with at least one or two blocked shots, probably along with a few hits and shots at the net. 2 Related Also see: Keepers Jaroslav Halak (possibly), New York Rangers (1.6%): If I’m Gerard Gallant, I’ll be leading the Rangers backup there again after he stopped 34 of 35 shots two days ago and clinched the first win of 2022-23, against the same Senators. Then play Igor Shesterkin in Saturday’s tilt against the visiting Blackhawks. If so, managers everywhere should consider streaming Halak or using it as a Daily Fantasy asset. Wednesday’s confident performance was so convincing. But I am not the head coach of the New York Rangers. So make sure that Halak does start before making such a move. Put them on the couch Kevin Lankinen (projected), Nashville Predators (2.0%): No. Juuse Saros has been pretty good for the Predators lately, posting a 7-1-1 record, along with a .918 SV% and 2.69 GAA since Nov. 5. However, after Thursday’s impressive OT victory in New Jersey, backup Kevin Lankinen will be the likely starter against the well-equipped Islanders – a club with one of the best home records in the league (8-3-0). As for remote Daily Fantasy assets, Lankinen is not my favorite on this night.

