COVID created an unbreakable band: Socceroos
The universe will repay the Socceroos for their sacrifices during the COVID pandemic, which has built an unbreakable bond of friendship, says coach Graham Arnold.
Arnold believes COVID-related hardship is a key factor in his Australian squad’s unlikely journey to a World Cup knockout match against Argentina.
“The universe is paying us back for all the hard work we’ve done,” Arnold told reporters.
“The universe looks down on us and repays the support and the sacrifices the players and staff have made through it all.”
The Socceroos will meet Lionel Messi’s Argentina in a round of 16 encounter on Saturday night (0600 AEDT Sunday) in Qatar.
And Arnold reckoned that without COVID, his team might not be the second Socceroos team to reach the knockout stages of a World Cup.
Australia’s qualifying campaign started with 11 consecutive wins, a record run for any country in cup qualifiers.
And only four of the Socceroos’ 20 qualifiers have been contested on home soil due to COVID complications, primarily Australia’s border closures.
“We’ve had some rough journeys,” said Arnold.
“But the best part is – and I’m trying to look at the positive, I really believe this has been crucial – COVID helped bring this team together and unify the culture, the family culture of brotherhood and camaraderie.
“These guys were in lockdown.
“When we were in hotels, they couldn’t get up from the floor they were sitting on.
“They had to interact in the social area by playing pool or table tennis or whatever.
“That really united the players as a family environment.”
Another COVID consequence was that the Socceroos were forced to play four cup qualifiers in Doha.
“That gave us the experience of the air-conditioned stadiums, that gave us the experience of being here,” said Arnold.
“We’ve won six out of seven games here in Qatar, so we know the stadiums and the area well.
“It’s a home away from home for us.”
The Australians were undefeated in Doha until their cup opening lost 4-1 to France.
But they bounced back with consecutive 1–0 wins against Tunisia and Denmark to become the first Socceroos team to win two games in one edition of the cup.
Arnold was well aware of the importance of their performances in following the 2006 Socceroos in reaching the round of 16.
“That’s one thing we’ve achieved in Australia, reuniting the nation after COVID, reuniting our sport of football,” he said.
“We’ve seen scenes of Fed Square and the celebrations in Australia, it makes everyone really proud.
“And we want more. We’re not done yet.
“That is the most important. We show up to win another game tomorrow.”
If the Socceroos win, they will advance to a quarter-final next Friday night (0600 AEDT Saturday) against the winners of the Netherlands-USA tie.
