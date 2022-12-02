Celebrate on Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 Team







Al Sermeno/KLC Photos Jackson Sirmon earned a first-team selection to the Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 team to lead four Golden Bears on the roster.

Sirmon selected the first team, Hunter’s second team, Ott and Scott’s third team

Four Cal players have been selected to the Pro Football Focus All-Pac-12 team Jackson Sirmon a selection from the first team, Jeremiah Hunter a choice of the second team, and Jayden Ott and Daniel Scott selections third team. Below are notes on each of the four with extensive biographies available by clicking on each of their names. Jeremiah Hunter 6-2, 205, Jr., 3rd Season with Cal (Fresno, CA/Central HS)

Juniors (2022) Second-team All-Pac-12 earned from Pro Football Focus

Played in and started 11 games while missing an entire game against Washington and part of another in Colorado due to injury

Led team with career high 965 yards receiving while also setting career bests of 60 receptions and five touchdown catches that were second best in the squad while adding career highs of 19 punt returns, 2023 punt return yards and 1168 all-purpose yards

Ranked among Pac-12 and national leaders in receiving yards per game (87.7, #3 Pac-12, #19 NCAA), receiving yards (#5 Pac-12, #28 NCAA). receipts per game (5.5, #7 Pac-12, #47T NCAA) and receipts (#8 Pac-12, #51T NCAA)

Cal career (2020 present) Played in 20 games with 12 starts and is Cal’s active career leader with 81 receptions and 1353 receiving yards while adding six touchdown catches

Also Cal’s active career leader with 20 punt returns, 210 punt return yards and 1353 all-purpose yards Jayden Ott RB, 6-0, 205, Fr., 1st Season with Cal (Chino, CA/Norco HS/Bishop Gorman HS)

Freshman (2022) Earned All-True Freshman team and third team All-Pac-12 from Pro Football Focus

Selected as a Midseason True Freshman All-American by On3 and The Athletic, as well as a Midseason Freshman All-American by College Football News

Played in all 12 games with starts in each of last 10

Ranked among Pac-12 and NCAA leaders in all-purpose yards (1218, #4 Pac-12, #53 NCAA), overall rushing yards (897, #5 Pac-12, #55 NCAA), rushing yards per game (74 .8, #6 Pac-12, #61 NCAA), total touchdowns (11, #7T Pac-12, #47 NCAA), all-purpose yards per game (101.50, #8 Pac-12, #68 NCAA) , rushing touchdowns ( 8, #9T Pac-12, #70T Pac-12) and rush yards apiece (5.28, #10 Pac-12, #54 NCAA)

Leads all Pac-12 freshmen and ranks among the top freshmen in the nation in all-purpose yards (#3 NCAA), all-purpose yards per game (#4 NCAA), total touchdowns (#5 NCAA), and rushing touchdowns (#8 NCAA)

Second among Pac-12 freshmen and among top freshmen in the nation in receptions (46, #4 NCAA), receptions per game (3.8, 34 NCAA), overall rushing yards (#6 NCAA), rushing yards (#6 NCAA) and striker yards per game (#8 NCAA)

Also had 321 yards receiving and three touchdown catches on his 46 receptions, which are all top numbers of the campaign by a running back Cal, while his receptions rank third in a single season all-time by a running back Cal

Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week in three of his first four games in Cal vs. UC Davis, UNLV and Arizona

Ranked among the PFF’s top-rated halfbacks in the nation with a 90.3 rushing run rating (#19) and an 85.2 rushing offensive rating (#25) Daniel Scott S, 6-2, 215, Sr., 6th season with Cal (Pasadena, CA/St. Francis HS)

Seniors (2022) Earned Pro Football Focus third team All-Pac-12 honors

Started all 12 games and contributed a career-high 85 tackles while adding 2.5 tackles for loss (-7 yards), a team-high and career-high tying three interceptions that he had a team-high and career-high 59yards returned, a career-high four-pass break-ups and a career-high-tying two quarterback rushes

Had interceptions in back-to-back games vs. Arizona and at Washington State to mark the only time in his career he had interceptions in back-to-back games, while picking up forced fumbles in each of his last two games against Stanford and UCLA to mark his lone games with back-to-back forced fumbles

Cal career (2017-22) Played in 49 games with 28 starts over five seasons (2018-22) after being redshirted as a true freshman in 2017

Recorded 207 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss (-44 yards), 1.0 sacks (-27 yards), seven interceptions that he returned for 65 yards and one touchdown, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, seven pass breakups and four quarterback hurries Jackson Sirmon ILB, 6-2, 240, Sr., 5th season overall/1st season with Cal (Brentwood, TN/Washington/Brentwood Academy/St. Francis HS)

Seniors (2022) Earned Pro Football Focus first-team All-Pac-12 honors

Started all 12 games and led team in tackles (104) while adding 6.0 tackles for loss (-18 yards), 3.5 sacks (-12 yards), one interception returned one yard, four pass breakups, 37 fumble recovery yards, one fumble recovery touchdown, and one forced fumble

Ranked third in the Pac-12 and in both tackles and tackles per game (8.7) with his tackles tied for 27th nationally and his tackle per game tied for 38th

Collegiate career (2018 present) Played in 45 games with starts in each of the last 28 over the past five seasons across four campaigns in Washington (2018-21) and one in Cal (2022)

Compiled 252 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss (-28yards), 3.5 sacks (-12yards), two interceptions returned for 21 yards, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumbles to recover , 37 fumble recovery yards, one fumble recovery touchdown and one safety, while also rushing six yards twice on fake punts

