Predict which football players will stay out of Penn State or leave Happy Valley

As the 2022 regular season concluded with a 10-2 record for Penn State football, some players face looming decisions about their futures. A number of Nittany Lions have already announced their intentions for the off-season.

Domestic offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad was the first announce his intention to return on Nov. 8. Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu joined him as he announced his return Monday. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux has already decided that put his name in the transfer portaI.

Most recently, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. the first Nittany Lion to do so explain for the design via an announcement on Twitter. He is an expected first-round pick and was named a first-team All-Big Ten honoree earlier this week.

The coming months will be busy with players announcing their next football moves, so let’s take a look at what certain players are likely to choose.

Parker Washington: Return

The talented Nittany Lion recipient’s 2022 campaign was cut short due to a unknown injury. Washington could leave for the NFL if he wishes, but he is expected to return for at least another year, especially after his recent injury.

He would be the main target for Drew Allar next season if he decides to come back. If Washington declares for the NFL Draft, Penn State would also lack experience in the wide receiver position with the departure of graduate transfer Mitchell Tinsley.

Keyvone Lee: Transfer

The emergence of freshman standouts Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen makes it hard to see Lee getting much playing time next year. Lee has been restricted all year and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he enters the transfer portal this off-season. Entering the 2022 season as the starting running back, he has rushed over 1,000 yards for the Nittany Lions in his career.

Juice Scruggs: Back

Center Juice Scruggs, the leader of the offensive line, has the option to return for another year. This would be a huge win for the Nittany Lions, who are already bringing back Fashanu and Nourzard. Scruggs can also play as a guard if needed, a versatile option for James Franklin next season.

Nick Tarburton: NFL Draft

The redshirt senior will most likely also put his name in the draft this winter. Tarburton was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches earlier this week. The defensive end has been an important part of Penn State’s defense in recent years.

Brenton Strange: Return

As the leader of the self-proclaimed “Aces”, Strange also has the option to return. He’s coming off a successful year as one of Sean Clifford’s top options, especially in the red zone. Throughout his four-year career in Happy Valley, Strange has found the end zone 11 times. Another year in college will boost Strange’s draft stock, and he’s already established himself as a more than capable run blocker.

Curtis Jacobs: Return

Jacobs’ talent was never in question once he stepped onto campus, and he’s sure to get interest from NFL scouts this season. However, similar to Strange, the athletic linebacker could benefit from another year in college. Another year of Jacobs and Abdul Carter together at linebacker would be terrifying to deal with opposing offenses.

Bryce Effner: NFL Draft

Also a senior, Effner probably played his last game for the Nittany Lions this season and played mostly a supporting role throughout his career. Effner got a few starts this season as Fashanu and Caedan Wallace went down injured. He’s unlikely to come back with a deep offensive line already in place for James Franklin.

Malick Meiga: Transfer

Meiga was expected to make a major contribution at the wide receiver position, but that never came to fruition this season. Meiga could enter the portal if he expects to have limited playing time again next year. This could lead the Canadian to explore other programs outside of State College.

Smith Vilbert: Transfer

Smith Vilbert, who played in the Outback Bowl last season, never saw the field in 2022 for unknown reasons. Vilbert participated in the scout team during the week, although he was excluded for the year at the start of the 2022 campaign.

Devyn Ford: Transfer

Early in the season, Devyn Ford received high praise from James Franklin and others in the program for his leadership role and continued commitment to the Penn State program. This left Ford’s announcement no longer part of the roster a surprise to many. Franklin said Ford left the team to focus on academics.

However, one has to wonder if Ford will return to football and enter his name in the transfer portal as he is still eligible.