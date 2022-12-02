Sports
Predict which football players will stay out of Penn State or leave Happy Valley
As the 2022 regular season concluded with a 10-2 record for Penn State football, some players face looming decisions about their futures. A number of Nittany Lions have already announced their intentions for the off-season.
Domestic offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad was the first announce his intention to return on Nov. 8. Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu joined him as he announced his return Monday. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux has already decided that put his name in the transfer portaI.
Most recently, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. the first Nittany Lion to do so explain for the design via an announcement on Twitter. He is an expected first-round pick and was named a first-team All-Big Ten honoree earlier this week.
The coming months will be busy with players announcing their next football moves, so let’s take a look at what certain players are likely to choose.
Parker Washington: Return
The talented Nittany Lion recipient’s 2022 campaign was cut short due to a unknown injury. Washington could leave for the NFL if he wishes, but he is expected to return for at least another year, especially after his recent injury.
He would be the main target for Drew Allar next season if he decides to come back. If Washington declares for the NFL Draft, Penn State would also lack experience in the wide receiver position with the departure of graduate transfer Mitchell Tinsley.
Keyvone Lee: Transfer
The emergence of freshman standouts Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen makes it hard to see Lee getting much playing time next year. Lee has been restricted all year and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he enters the transfer portal this off-season. Entering the 2022 season as the starting running back, he has rushed over 1,000 yards for the Nittany Lions in his career.
Juice Scruggs: Back
Center Juice Scruggs, the leader of the offensive line, has the option to return for another year. This would be a huge win for the Nittany Lions, who are already bringing back Fashanu and Nourzard. Scruggs can also play as a guard if needed, a versatile option for James Franklin next season.
Nick Tarburton: NFL Draft
The redshirt senior will most likely also put his name in the draft this winter. Tarburton was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches earlier this week. The defensive end has been an important part of Penn State’s defense in recent years.
Brenton Strange: Return
As the leader of the self-proclaimed “Aces”, Strange also has the option to return. He’s coming off a successful year as one of Sean Clifford’s top options, especially in the red zone. Throughout his four-year career in Happy Valley, Strange has found the end zone 11 times. Another year in college will boost Strange’s draft stock, and he’s already established himself as a more than capable run blocker.
Curtis Jacobs: Return
Jacobs’ talent was never in question once he stepped onto campus, and he’s sure to get interest from NFL scouts this season. However, similar to Strange, the athletic linebacker could benefit from another year in college. Another year of Jacobs and Abdul Carter together at linebacker would be terrifying to deal with opposing offenses.
Bryce Effner: NFL Draft
Also a senior, Effner probably played his last game for the Nittany Lions this season and played mostly a supporting role throughout his career. Effner got a few starts this season as Fashanu and Caedan Wallace went down injured. He’s unlikely to come back with a deep offensive line already in place for James Franklin.
Malick Meiga: Transfer
Meiga was expected to make a major contribution at the wide receiver position, but that never came to fruition this season. Meiga could enter the portal if he expects to have limited playing time again next year. This could lead the Canadian to explore other programs outside of State College.
Smith Vilbert: Transfer
Smith Vilbert, who played in the Outback Bowl last season, never saw the field in 2022 for unknown reasons. Vilbert participated in the scout team during the week, although he was excluded for the year at the start of the 2022 campaign.
Devyn Ford: Transfer
Early in the season, Devyn Ford received high praise from James Franklin and others in the program for his leadership role and continued commitment to the Penn State program. This left Ford’s announcement no longer part of the roster a surprise to many. Franklin said Ford left the team to focus on academics.
However, one has to wonder if Ford will return to football and enter his name in the transfer portal as he is still eligible.
|
Sources
2/ https://onwardstate.com/2022/12/02/predicting-which-penn-state-football-players-will-stay-or-leave-happy-valley/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AMC Entertainment sees unusually large volume of options (NYSE:AMC)
- Predict which football players will stay out of Penn State or leave Happy Valley
- International talks on wildlife trade lead to more protection for animals | Stories
- Google criticizes Apple again for not adopting RCS for messaging app: ‘Their texting is stuck in the 1990s’
- An initial magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck Central California
- Rise and fall of Sajid Javid: Brexit, pandemic and clash with Boris Johnson | Politics | New
- Germany will be out of the World Cup despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica
- Edward Norton: ‘Everyone from CEOs to Hollywood actors should join the fight against climate change’
- Imran Khan calls for immediate release of ‘sick’ Azam Swati
- See Christina Ricci Channel Cruella in a low-cut dress
- Imam-ul-Haq completes one thousand runs in Test cricket
- Talroo Wins The Talent Tech Innovation Award 2022 from TIARA Talent Tech Star Awards