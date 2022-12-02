



Hoops star LeBron James is free in a lawsuit over the rights to “Black Ice” – a movie about a segregated hockey league for black players in Canada, court documents show. Billy Hunter — former head of the NBA Players Association and former prosecutor — filed a $10 million lawsuit in September against Los Angeles Lakers major rappers Drake and Future and others over the documentary, claiming he has exclusive rights has for every movie about the Colored Hockey League. But on Thursday, Hunter dropped claims against the four-time NBA champion and MVP and James’ business partner Maverick Carter. The lawsuit against Drake, Future and the other defendants continues — and Hunter may file claims against James and Carter in the future if necessary, Hunter’s attorney Larry Hutcher said. At this stage of the litigation, before any discovery had been made, we agreed to voluntarily and without prejudice dismiss these parties,” Hutcher said in a statement. “If the discovery we make shows they were involved, we will reinstate our claims. Rappers Drake (right) and Future were also named as defendants in the lawsuit. Getty Images Hutcher said claims against James and his business partner were withdrawn because both have said they did not participate in the “negotiation or sale of the property”. “We have elected to release them at this time with the understanding that if discovery shows they were involved, we will bring them back into trial,” Hutcher said. “We don’t want to sue people who have not acted in violation of our customers’ rights.” In his lawsuit, Hunter alleged that the high-profile defendants made a deal behind his back with the authors of the critically acclaimed book on which the documentary is based: “Black Ice: The Lost History of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes, 1895 to 1925.” Hunter claims he paid book authors George and Darril Fosty $265,000 for the film rights. Billy Hunter filed the $10 million lawsuit against James and rappers Drake and Future. WireImage He claims the option deal was signed on March 25, 2019, and that he put down $10,000 for it at the time, until he later paid $250,000 in February 2022 to have “exclusive worldwide rights” to any “audiovisual” adaptation of the story. Then in October 2020, Hunter received a call from George Fosty, who told him that he had been approached by other producers working with James about making the documentary. Hunter said at the time that he refused to sell the rights to his passion project. And through his lawyer, Hunter sent a breach of contract letter to the defendants on November 1, 2021, after hearing about the film in the Canadian press. James is dropped from the lawsuit because he claims he was not involved in the negotiations or sale of the film rights. Continuous Canada LeBron’s camp then offered to pay the Fostys $100,000 and 3% of the film’s budget “to get the authors to break their agreement with Hunter,” his lawsuit alleged. Hunter also sued the Fostys and their publishing company. “Black Ice” was directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Hubert Davis and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. James and Carter’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

