Ally Schlegel earns first-team All-America Honors





Kansas City, Mo. For the second time in her career Ally Schlegel earned First Team All-American recognition by the United Soccer Coaches announced Friday. The redshirt senior had an outstanding season, leading the Nittany Lions and the Big Ten with 13 goals. She also had two assists to lead the team with 28 points. A two-time captain, Schlegel led the Nittany Lions to their sixth straight NCAA Third Round appearance and the program’s ninth Big Ten Tournament title during the 2022 season. She will be Penn State’s 27eFirst Team All-American and joins Maya Hayes (’11, ’12), Ali Krieger (’05, ’06). Joanna Lohman (’01, ’02, ’03), Alyssa Naeher (’07, ’08), Emily Oleksiuk (’99, ’00, ’01), Christie Welsh (’99, ’00, ’01) and Tiffany Weimer (’03, ’04, ’05) on the Nittany Lions list with at least two All-American First Team nods to their names. Of the 46 women’s soccer players who received All-American recognition this year, Schlegel is one of 11 student-athletes to earn second career All-America honors. Schlegel also earned First Team All-America honors in her sophomore redshirt in the spring of 2021 after leading the Nittany Lions with 11 goals, six assists and 28 points. That same season, she was named the Big Ten Forward of the Year and a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist. With 113 career points, Schlegel ranks eighth on the program’s all-time career points leaderboard. Her 47 career goals also rank her seventh in the Nittany Lions’ record book. In addition to her two First Team All-America honors, she is also a three-time First Team All-Big Ten honoree and a three-time First Team All-North Region honoree. She claimed the second-team title in both categories in Fall 2021. This year’s All-Americans will be recognized for their achievements at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony & Reception on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention. 2022United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division IWomen’s All-America Teams First team Pos Name Class School residence K Lauren Kozal* sr. Michigan State University Yes, Mic. D Eva Gaetino Jr. University of Notre Dame Dexter, Michael. D Lyndsey Hekel Jr. Saint Louis University St. Louis, Mo. D Julia Les sr. Georgetown University Vienna, va. D reyna reyes sr. University of Alabama Garland, Texas m Corbin Albert So. University of Notre Dame Grayslake, sick. m Hannah Bebar* So. Harvard University Naperville, sick. m Cross of Béthune* sr. university of southern california Alpharetta, Ga. m Lia Godfried** Jr. University of Virginia Fleming Island, Fla. m Jenna Nightswonger sr. Florida State University Huntington Beach, Fla. F Trinity Byars So. University of Texas Richardson, Texas F Michelle Cooper* So. duke university Clarkston, Michael. F Riley Mattingley Parker sr. University of Alabama Flower Hill, Texas F Brittany Raphino* sr. brown university Randolph, Mass. F Ally Schlegel * GR-5 Penn State University Parker, Kolo. Second team Pos Name Class School residence K Emily Kelly GR-5 University at Buffalo Wilson, New York D Tony Hansen sr. University of North Carolina Raleigh, N.C D Jilissa Harris GR-5 University of South Carolina Hazlet, New Jersey D Lilly Reale So. UCLA Hingham, Mass. D Jade Rose So. Harvard University Markham, Ont. m Maya Doms* sr. Stanford University Davis, California m Emma Jaskaniec sr. University of Wisconsin Menomonee Falls, Wis. m Abbey Miller sr. Saint Louis University St Charles, Mo. m Jamie Shepherd Jr. Brigham Young University American Fork, Utah m Grace Yochum GR-5 Oklahoma State University Houston, Texas F Messiah Clear* GR-5 Texas Christian University Dallas, Texas F Izzy D’Aquila sr. Santa Clara University Mission Viejo, California F Lauren DeBeau sr. Michigan State University Shelby Township, Mich. F Nicole Douglas* GR-5 Arizona State University London, England F Brecken Mozingo sr. Brigham Young University Sandy, Utah Third team Pos Name Class School residence K Emily Puricelli Jr. Saint Louis University St. Louis, Mo. K Cristina Roque Jr. Florida State University Winter Garden, Fla. D Jordan Brewster* sr. University of West Virginia North Canton, Ohio D Hannah Callaghan GR-5 University at Buffalo Rochester, New York D Kayla Duran sr. brown university Woburn, Mass. D Emily Mason So. Rutgers University Flemington, New Jersey m Grace Brian sr. TCU Frisco, Texas m Abby Boyan GR-5 University of Georgia Spring Lake, New Jersey m Taylor Huff So. University of Tennessee Mansfield, Ohio m Felicia Knox Jr. University of Alabama Kansas City, Mo. m Molly McLaughlin GR-5 Xavier University Granger, Ind. m Sam Mesa Jr. University of North Carolina Dallas, Texas F Jodie Brown Jr. Florida State University St Ann, Jamaica F Rebecca Cook Jr. Quinnipiac University Dublin, Ireland F Anna Podojil* sr. University of Arkansas Cincinnati, Ohio F Olivia Wingate GR-5 University of Notre Dame Wilmington, Massachusetts. * – Indicates previous selection

