Sports
Ally Schlegel earns first-team All-America Honors
Kansas City, Mo. For the second time in her career Ally Schlegel earned First Team All-American recognition by the United Soccer Coaches announced Friday.
The redshirt senior had an outstanding season, leading the Nittany Lions and the Big Ten with 13 goals. She also had two assists to lead the team with 28 points. A two-time captain, Schlegel led the Nittany Lions to their sixth straight NCAA Third Round appearance and the program’s ninth Big Ten Tournament title during the 2022 season.
She will be Penn State’s 27eFirst Team All-American and joins Maya Hayes (’11, ’12), Ali Krieger (’05, ’06). Joanna Lohman (’01, ’02, ’03), Alyssa Naeher (’07, ’08), Emily Oleksiuk (’99, ’00, ’01), Christie Welsh (’99, ’00, ’01) and Tiffany Weimer (’03, ’04, ’05) on the Nittany Lions list with at least two All-American First Team nods to their names.
Of the 46 women’s soccer players who received All-American recognition this year, Schlegel is one of 11 student-athletes to earn second career All-America honors.
Schlegel also earned First Team All-America honors in her sophomore redshirt in the spring of 2021 after leading the Nittany Lions with 11 goals, six assists and 28 points. That same season, she was named the Big Ten Forward of the Year and a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist.
With 113 career points, Schlegel ranks eighth on the program’s all-time career points leaderboard. Her 47 career goals also rank her seventh in the Nittany Lions’ record book.
In addition to her two First Team All-America honors, she is also a three-time First Team All-Big Ten honoree and a three-time First Team All-North Region honoree. She claimed the second-team title in both categories in Fall 2021.
This year’s All-Americans will be recognized for their achievements at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony & Reception on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.
2022United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division IWomen’s All-America Teams
|First team
|Pos
|Name
|Class
|School
|residence
|K
|Lauren Kozal*
|sr.
|Michigan State University
|Yes, Mic.
|D
|Eva Gaetino
|Jr.
|University of Notre Dame
|Dexter, Michael.
|D
|Lyndsey Hekel
|Jr.
|Saint Louis University
|St. Louis, Mo.
|D
|Julia Les
|sr.
|Georgetown University
|Vienna, va.
|D
|reyna reyes
|sr.
|University of Alabama
|Garland, Texas
|m
|Corbin Albert
|So.
|University of Notre Dame
|Grayslake, sick.
|m
|Hannah Bebar*
|So.
|Harvard University
|Naperville, sick.
|m
|Cross of Béthune*
|sr.
|university of southern california
|Alpharetta, Ga.
|m
|Lia Godfried**
|Jr.
|University of Virginia
|Fleming Island, Fla.
|m
|Jenna Nightswonger
|sr.
|Florida State University
|Huntington Beach, Fla.
|F
|Trinity Byars
|So.
|University of Texas
|Richardson, Texas
|F
|Michelle Cooper*
|So.
|duke university
|Clarkston, Michael.
|F
|Riley Mattingley Parker
|sr.
|University of Alabama
|Flower Hill, Texas
|F
|Brittany Raphino*
|sr.
|brown university
|Randolph, Mass.
|F
|Ally Schlegel*
|GR-5
|Penn State University
|Parker, Kolo.
|Second team
|Pos
|Name
|Class
|School
|residence
|K
|Emily Kelly
|GR-5
|University at Buffalo
|Wilson, New York
|D
|Tony Hansen
|sr.
|University of North Carolina
|Raleigh, N.C
|D
|Jilissa Harris
|GR-5
|University of South Carolina
|Hazlet, New Jersey
|D
|Lilly Reale
|So.
|UCLA
|Hingham, Mass.
|D
|Jade Rose
|So.
|Harvard University
|Markham, Ont.
|m
|Maya Doms*
|sr.
|Stanford University
|Davis, California
|m
|Emma Jaskaniec
|sr.
|University of Wisconsin
|Menomonee Falls, Wis.
|m
|Abbey Miller
|sr.
|Saint Louis University
|St Charles, Mo.
|m
|Jamie Shepherd
|Jr.
|Brigham Young University
|American Fork, Utah
|m
|Grace Yochum
|GR-5
|Oklahoma State University
|Houston, Texas
|F
|Messiah Clear*
|GR-5
|Texas Christian University
|Dallas, Texas
|F
|Izzy D’Aquila
|sr.
|Santa Clara University
|Mission Viejo, California
|F
|Lauren DeBeau
|sr.
|Michigan State University
|Shelby Township, Mich.
|F
|Nicole Douglas*
|GR-5
|Arizona State University
|London, England
|F
|Brecken Mozingo
|sr.
|Brigham Young University
|Sandy, Utah
|Third team
|Pos
|Name
|Class
|School
|residence
|K
|Emily Puricelli
|Jr.
|Saint Louis University
|St. Louis, Mo.
|K
|Cristina Roque
|Jr.
|Florida State University
|Winter Garden, Fla.
|D
|Jordan Brewster*
|sr.
|University of West Virginia
|North Canton, Ohio
|D
|Hannah Callaghan
|GR-5
|University at Buffalo
|Rochester, New York
|D
|Kayla Duran
|sr.
|brown university
|Woburn, Mass.
|D
|Emily Mason
|So.
|Rutgers University
|Flemington, New Jersey
|m
|Grace Brian
|sr.
|TCU
|Frisco, Texas
|m
|Abby Boyan
|GR-5
|University of Georgia
|Spring Lake, New Jersey
|m
|Taylor Huff
|So.
|University of Tennessee
|Mansfield, Ohio
|m
|Felicia Knox
|Jr.
|University of Alabama
|Kansas City, Mo.
|m
|Molly McLaughlin
|GR-5
|Xavier University
|Granger, Ind.
|m
|Sam Mesa
|Jr.
|University of North Carolina
|Dallas, Texas
|F
|Jodie Brown
|Jr.
|Florida State University
|St Ann, Jamaica
|F
|Rebecca Cook
|Jr.
|Quinnipiac University
|Dublin, Ireland
|F
|Anna Podojil*
|sr.
|University of Arkansas
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|F
|Olivia Wingate
|GR-5
|University of Notre Dame
|Wilmington, Massachusetts.
* – Indicates previous selection
|
Sources
2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2022/12/2/womens-soccer-ally-schlegel-earns-first-team-all-america-honors.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Japanese actor Toru Watanabe dies of sepsis aged 61
- Ally Schlegel earns first-team All-America Honors
- Prada will release a new colorway of Americas Cup sneakers
- Google shuts down Duplex on the Web, tries to bring AI smarts to retail sites and more TechCrunch
- PM Modi shares ‘stunning’ images of Gujarat taken by EOS-06 satellite
- Chamber names Olneys Flowers member of the week
- Donald Trump knew about company’s tax evasion: prosecutors
- Commonwealth and Local Partners Collaborate on Mercer Innovation Fund – Business Journal Daily
- Faisal Vawda does not see Imran Khan’s wishes for assembly dissolution coming true
- ‘Game of Thrones’ Live Concert: How to Buy Tickets
- The biggest celebrity breakups of 2022
- My Wedding Dress Designer Created A Hot Glue Nightmare And Ruined My Big Day