The easiest way for Arkansas to salvage its disappointing football season

Just when most Arkansas football fans thought the program was around the corner from its decades-long quest to become a true perpetual SEC power with a solid coaching staff, no off-field situations, and what seemed like team unity for two full seasons , it all found yet another way this year to come to a screeching halt.

Can the season still be saved? Not really. It is highly unlikely that the Razorbacks will be ranked at the end of the season, regardless of who or what bowl game we play.

However, the future can be saved in the form of a victory over the Sooners. A bowl win over Oklahoma would go a long way in recovering from a disappointing season and give the program a recruiting boost.

Shall we play Oklahoma? Your guess is as good as ours and we don’t even know which players will play in whatever bowl the Razorbacks are invited to play, but this is the team the Arkansas football program *needs* to play.

The actual bowling destination – be it Liberty, Texas, Las Vegas or Music City – matters less than who the Hogs are playing. The philosophy that drives me to that conclusion is that you’d much rather beat a big name program at its worst year than a small directional school at its best. Especially if that major program is a future SEC rival. Beating Texas and Oklahoma in consecutive years, regardless of the status of those programs, would be a huge coup for Arkansas.

Because in the end it’s all about optics.

Oklahoma is the largest branded program out there that has underperformed just like the Hogs. We both recruit Texas..duh. And, as always, Arkansas’ ability to convince a number of athletes to climb over every imaginary recruiting wall around that state and fall into ours makes a big difference in the Hogs’ future success.

Numerous Arkansas-Oklahoma connections

When it comes to the football connection between Arkansas and Oklahoma, Jadon Haselwood is the first or second person that comes to mind, depending on how deeply you’ve buried Mike Woods’ defection in your subconscious.

Haselwood is originally from Georgia but joined the Hogs through the OU transfer portal. He racked up 701 yards and 3 touchdowns on 59 receptions for the Hogs this year, the latter of which cracked the UA’s all-time top-10 list for a single season.

We’ve already seen his last play as a Hog who, despite good, but not huge numbers, opted to enter the NFL Draft early. He won’t be nearly as hard to replace as Treylon Burks. Haselwood isn’t the only man to throw 600-700 yards on an offense that threw nearly 2,800 yards and he’s not even the best receiver on the team.

Beyond that, AJ Green (74 carries, 313 yards) is from Tulsa. Freshman Bryce Stephens is from Oklahoma City, and while he only had 92 receiving yards, he gained a lot of confidence by scoring on an 82-yard punt return against Missouri State. Longtime forwards Brady Latham and Ricky Stromberg hail from Jenks and Tulsa, respectively, but the latter has also entered the NFL Draft and will not play in the bowl.

And of course we can’t leave out or live without Moore’s Cam Little. In two seasons, he has racked up 186 points for the Hogs by scoring 32 of 39 field goals (82%) and not missing any of his 100 PATs. Defensive defenseman Keuan Parker is also from Tulsa, but only recorded one assisted tackle in his freshman year as a redshirt.

Finally, there’s Broken Arrow’s defensive back Myles Slusher. He not only retired from the bowl we play in, but retired after a solid game against Ole Miss.

An eerily similar 2022 for Arkansas, Oklahoma

Remarkably, Oklahoma and Arkansas had, according to some, eerily similar seasons. In fact, both schools are charter members of the 2022 Close, but not a Cigar Club.

Check this out. Both teams:

Are 6-6

Started 3-0

Then lost three times in a row

Responded with back-to-back wins

Then had back-to-back losses by a field goal or less

Won their 11th game

Lost their regular season finale by 3 or less

Unsurprisingly, the Achilles heel for both teams this year has been the lack of success hitting it from deep in the red zone. The Sooners were ranked 63rd nationally in the red zone violationwhich was actually better than the Razorbacks at number 76.

This is partly a reflection of two new head coaches still orienting themselves on calling/managing their offensive coordinators around the end zone. Brent Venables is in Year 1 in Oklahoma, while Sam PIttman is wrapping up Year 3 in Arkansas, of course.

The similarities don’t stop there. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 63% of his passes for 2,925 yards, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while running for 300 yards. KJ completed 68.3% of his passes for 2,361 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions with an additional 510 yards on the ground.

The Sooners running back, Eric Gray, ran for 1,364 yards on 213 carries (6.4 ypc). Rocket Sanders ran for 1,426 on 219 carries (6.5 ypc) for the Razorbacks.

Oklahoma’s top receiver Marvin Mims broke the 1,000-yard mark on just 52 receptions and has a few teammates who went for 350 yards or better. Arkansas No. 1 receiver, Matt Landers, gained 780 yards on 44 catches with 7 touchdowns.

Potential impact of Arkansas beating Oklahoma

When it comes to recruiting, the Sooners will ultimately still reign in Oklahoma, but Arkansas and its Oklahoma-born coach have gained a foothold there.

Playing the Sooners alone is a major exposure for the Razorbacks with Oklahoma high schoolers, and of course beating the Sooners would go even further in helping Arkansas win on multiple fronts.

Besides, who knows? Perhaps their recruits see that the grass is literally greener on our side of the state line.

Arkansas vs Oklahoma Series History

Despite the two schools being less than 4 hours away from each other, Arkansas and Oklahoma have only met on the roster 15 times – and only three of those have happened in the past 96 seasons.

Most recently, the Sooners defeated the Razorbacks in the 2002 Cotton Bowl. They also defeated them in the 1987 Orange Bowl, but their meeting in that game nine years earlier is widely remembered as one of Arkansas’ greatest wins of all time. In the 1978 Orange Bowl, the Razorbacks shocked No. 2 Oklahoma 31-6.

Here’s a rundown on the series, which Oklahoma leads 10-4-1:

January 1, 2002 – Oklahoma, 10-3 (Cotton Bowl)

Jan. 1, 1987 – Oklahoma, 42-8 (orange bowl)

January 2, 1978 – Arkansas, 31-6 (Orange Bowl)

October 9, 1926 – Oklahoma, 13-6

Nov. 15, 1919 – Arkansas, 7-6

Nov. 16, 1918-Oklahoma, 103-0

Nov. 17, 1917 – Draw, 0-0

Nov. 25, 1916-Oklahoma, 14-13

Nov. 13, 1915-Oklahoma, 24-0

Nov. 20, 1914-Oklahoma, 35-7

October 30, 1909—Arkansas, 21-6

October 30, 1908 – Oklahoma, 27-5

Nov. 21, 1903 – Arkansas, 12-0

October 22, 1902 – Oklahoma, 28-0

October 24, 1899 – Oklahoma, 11-5

