Rafael Nadal: Acapulco Open champion hints he will no longer play professional tennis in Mexico





Rafael Nadal believes he will not play in Mexico again and will not defend his Acapulco title next year. The 22-time Grand Slam winner believes he won’t be in the country next year, hinting he doesn’t expect to play next year either. The 36-year-old won the Mexican Open for the fourth time this year when he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals before triumphing against Cameron Norrie in the final. Tennis ‘Extreme level’ – Nadal says rivalry with Djokovic and Federer behind their longevity YESTERDAY AT 10:55 PM Nadal is currently on an exhibition tour in Latin America following the conclusion of the tennis regular season and he revealed that he will not be back for the next campaign. It will most likely be the last time I play in Mexico, Acapulco 2023 is not on my calendar and the 2024 season seems far away, he explained. Now is the time to fully enjoy this moment and play in an emblematic setting, with many people and in a country where I have always felt loved. However, Nadal did not suggest he retire, but reading between the lines, he could reduce his activities as he approaches the end of his career to maintain his fitness, with injury problems that have plagued recent seasons. For me the most important thing at the moment is that I can go to the important tournaments in full physical condition, he said. I continue to enjoy every day and I continue to have goals that excite me on a professional level. I’m going to try to reach them until my body or mind says enough. At the moment that has not happened, so I want to continue. I am happy with what I do, I love competing on the big stages and the love of the people encouraged me to keep going. Meanwhile, Norwegian Casper praised Ruud Nadal for his example and for his experience at the Rada Nadal Academy. You can learn everything from Rafa, from every type of shot to mentality and professionalism, he said. When I arrived at the academy, I was surprised by the intensity of each training session, and that helped me put the intensity I put into each exercise. Rafa’s team and his family are incredible. They have always been with me and they do a fantastic job with a young community. – – – Stream the Australian Open 2023 live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk Tennis Nadal at Qatar World Cup: People should feel free to ‘show their disagreement’ 30/11/2022 AT 11:34 AM Tennis Who could be number 1 next for the first time in 2023? 29/11/2022 AT 2:04 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/rafael-nadal-acapulco-open-champion-hints-he-will-not-play-professional-tennis-in-mexico-again_sto9254675/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos