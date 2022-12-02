Fantasy Hockey – December goalie pick up guide

There is no more volatile relationship in the fantasy hockey team than that between a manager and their goaltender(s). With so few numbers in play, the potential negative integers — or nonappearances — can wreak fantasy havoc on what might otherwise qualify as a successful week (or day). But it’s hard to sort out the fantasy from good to great. Outside of the minuscule gang of those who play a lot and win most often – this early season consistently featuring Connor Hellebuyck, Alexandar Georgiev and Ilya Sorokin – we’re otherwise stuck looking for gems.

As it stands, the league’s limited crew in the net includes a diverse bunch. We have our great goalkeepers on struggling teams – think Carter Hart and Karel Vejmelka – along with the less successful ones who might play a lot, and strong backups who don’t see nearly enough action for our imaginations. Then everyone in between. With that in mind, here’s a handful of somewhat available individuals who can bolster your fantasy team at the keeper position, depending on the flexibility and depth of the roster, if such an improvement is warranted.

I’m also including each player’s Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAX) and Goals Saved Above Average (GSAA), compliments of Evolving ice hockey. Both metrics are useful in their own way. While the first talks about how well a keeper performs as an individual, the second helps further illustrate team quality (especially defensively) and “business”. Which is just as important for fantasy managers like us, who care less about how or why the saves and wins stack up.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (included in 57.4% of ESPN.com competitions): Completely healed, the Maple Leafs’ other netminder looked great in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over the visiting Sharks, stopping 23 of 24 shots. Not bad for a first appearance after losing almost a month to a knee injury. While Toronto can be a tough hockey market for players – especially goalkeepers – Samsonov seems to have a sound head to help manage such heady expectations and sometimes fiery criticism internally. He’s cool. Ideally, the Leafs would split the start relatively evenly between the former Capital and Matt Murray, as long as both do well. And should Murray get another injury – fingers crossed it doesn’t, but history suggests it power – look after. Samsonov, day-to-day, could become one of the leading fantasy netminders in the league. (7.10GSAX, 5.02GSAA)

Vitek Vanecek, New Jersey Devils (72.6%): He is the number 1 netminder for one of the league’s elite teams. Vanecek ranks seventh in fantasy points accumulated to date in the standard league and is the only netminder of that elite group still available in more than nine percent of ESPN.com leagues. Why? Do we expect the bubble to burst in New Jersey? I’m not special. We may be facing some slight deflation, but nothing more. After posting solid numbers as a part-timer in Washington, Vanecek is thrilled as the main performer with a team that seems to have it all. Bonus Advice: Play Akira Schmid (24.2%) as a Dark Horse Daily Fantasy item, if applicable. The boy is good, as evidenced by his perfect 4-0 record (1.24 GAA, .953 SV%) thus far. (3.46GSAX, 4.22GSAA)

Cam Talbot, Senators from Ottawa (52.1%): The former Netminder of Wild (Flames/Flyers/Oilers/Rangers) is a solid goalkeeper and plays for a team that seems destined to become as the season progresses. After a really awful late October/first half November, the Senators still being worked on are nearly a team of .500 since then. Talbot, for his part, has meanwhile averaged 2.5 Fantasy Points/game in ESPN.com’s standard competitions. And that includes a terribly awful apparition in San Jose. Hardly staggering numbers, sure, but they add up. Fast most weeks, as the seasoned netminder is clearly DJ Smith’s go-to, night in and out. Any manager desperate to improve their goalkeeping squad and willing to take on their fantasy every once in a while – Ottawa realistically isn’t a playoff team – might consider trading in the skilled netminder. This is a club on the rise. (3.70GSAX, 4.43GSAA)

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (53.0%): Before we all sign Linus Ullmark up for the Vezina, here’s the “best” Swayman to watch “this year.” Those are the words of coach Jim Montgomery—after the goalie’s dominant performance against the Lightning on Tuesday—not mine. Since returning to action after a forced injury hiatus, Boston’s No. 1B has been outstanding in three of four appearances (one partial) in the Bruins’ crease. He’s worth a fantasy pick as a threat to eat up Ullmark’s playing time for the (statistically) most successful team in the NHL. (-0.61 GSAx, -0.31 GSAA)

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens (4.7%): Look at the numbers first; the young backup has been Montreal’s better keeper all year. Unless Jake Allen starts stringing together more performances, like Thursday’s admittedly concrete show in Calgary, coach Martin St. Louis could go to his No. 2 more often. I would. A regular reader of our fantasy content recently asked me to find out who this year’s Ville Husso who shone with St. Louis last winter might be, and Montembeault just might be that man. (“It takes a Ville to create a hockey pool team” – thanks to HC for the excellent pun.) Montreal still considers itself a playoff team. If Allen’s understudy continues to win more often than not, as he has, there is no doubt that the 26-year-old will see a greater share of playing time (6.63 GSAx, 4.93 GSAA)

