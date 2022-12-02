Atari’s Pong is now half a century old

Happy birthday, Pong, and thank you for inspiring countless sequels and knockoffs, as well as the careers of an entire generation of video game designers.

BRANDON QUINTANA: “A game that’s easy to learn, but hard to master.” This was the concept that Atari founder Nolan Bushnell instilled in 24-year-old engineer Allan Alcorn prior to their development of one of the most recognizable games of all time, “Pong,” 50 years ago.

“Pong”, a video game in which a square is bounced between two player-controlled rectangles, was released on November 29, 1972 by Atari, just a few days over 50 years ago. Despite how much time has passed and the massive changes the gaming industry has undergone since then, “Pong’s” influence on the world of video games is still there.

Contrary to what some might think, “Pong” isn’t actually the first home console game or the first arcade game. It wasn’t even the first game to mimic table tennis. However, Atari founders Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney do have a claim to the title of the first arcade game, with their release of “Computer Space” the year before.

Unfortunately, “Computer Space” was nowhere near the success you’d expect from the very first arcade game. This was mainly because players found the game’s instructions too complicated. Atari’s next game was supposed to be much simpler, but not even Bushnell could have foreseen how simple it would be.

That’s because “Pong” was never really meant to be the huge success it was. It was intended as a simple task for 24-year-old Allan Alcorn to test his programming skills. Then he came up with a simple table tennis themed video game called ‘Pong’. Deposit a quarter and don’t miss the ball. That’s all the instructions needed to play.

A rough “Pong” prototype was tested at a small bar in California called Andy Capp’s Tavern, and Atari’s expectations weren’t very high. A few weeks later, Allan Alcorn received a call from the owner of the bar, telling him that the cabinet had stopped working properly and needed to be repaired. This wasn’t much of a surprise, because again, the machine was really only meant to be a prototype.

However, when Alcorn opened the cabinet to fix it, he found that it was so full of quarters that it got stuck, causing the malfunction. This was the first clear indication that this simple arcade game would become a success.

This influenced Atari founder Nolan Bushnell to open his own facility and manufacture “Pong” arcade cabinets himself. He used an abandoned roller skating rink near Andy Capp’s Tavern and sold 8,000 cabinets in a few years. “Pong” quickly became the first commercially successful game, leading to the boom of the arcade gaming industry in the 1970s, which Atari would dominate until the early 1980s.

In 1975, three years after the game’s debut, Atari would again revolutionize the gaming industry when they released their version of “Pong” to be played on a television set at home. Initially branded as the “Sears Tele-Games”, thanks to an exclusive deal with Sears, the “Pong” home console was exactly what it sounded like – a device that allowed you to play “Pong” from the comfort of your home.

It had two paddles and two buttons that were used to control the game. This new Atari home console was as simple and addictive as the original arcade cabinet and quickly entered the homes of many American families in the 1970s. As with the arcade iteration, home “Pong” quickly spawned many copycats as competitors saw how successful the game has become.

In 1977, however, Atari again proved to be one step ahead of the entire industry, with the release of the Atari 2600, a home video game console that popularized the use of ROM-based cartridges that stored their own individual games. This allowed gamers to swap the game they were playing for another, rather than using one entire device for one game. Now owners of Atari home consoles, instead of just playing “Pong”, could play a number of games on their own home television.

This technology was used before the 2600, most notably by Fairchild Channel F, but it was Atari’s successful use of it that caused video game consoles to use ROM cards for decades after the release of the 2600. Again, Atari wasn’t the first, but they nailed the execution. Atari successfully led the video game market until the early 1980s when video games took an unfortunate turn. See the video game crash of 1983.

However, the impact of this little blue bouncing between two user-controlled rectangles will likely live on as long as video games do. That’s probably because Atari founder Nolan Bushnell’s philosophy, “Games should be easy to learn, but hard to master,” is a concept that can be applied to almost any good video game to this day.

Take for example a game like “Elden Ring”, a game in which learning the mechanics is as easy as any other video game. At the start of the game, after being handed over by this giant crab, the game takes you through a simple dungeon where you are shown the basic mechanics of combat, which you test against weak enemies.

At the end of this dungeon you will have more or less all the basic elements needed to play the game. If the game had kept throwing nasty enemies at you – like that crab man – no one would want to keep playing, as they’d get too frustrated just learning the basics. Learning would be too difficult.

On the other hand, if the game just kept as simple as the first dungeon where every enemy can be easily killed with one shot, players would have no reason to continue playing as mastering the game would be too easy. A simple concept with a big impact that has stood the test of time. Just like what could be said about “Pong”, a very simple video game with a great impact on the gaming world. Even now, 50 years later.

