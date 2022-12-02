Ricky Ponting rushed to hospital, health scare, Australia vs West Indies, first test, Perth





Australian cricketing legend Ricky Ponting has been taken to hospital during the first Test between Australia and the West Indies in Perth after suffering a health scare. The Daily Telegraph reported that the Channel 7 commentator had been rushed to Perth hospital around lunchtime on day three and was therefore not on the air for the afternoon sessions. Ponting’s colleague, former teammate and old friend Justin Langer took him to see Australian team Doctor Leigh Golding at the stadium, before the decision was made to send him to hospital. Watch the first test between Australia and the West Indies LIVE and commercial-free while playing on Fox Cricket, and stream on Kayo. Coverage begins Wednesday at 11:50 AEDT > NEW FOLLOW UP PODCAST – Ultimate preview of the test series; summer of Smudge? Listen below or subscribe Apple podcasts or Spotify < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Mitch Marsh Misses Summer | 00:35 Commentators were told Ponting became dizzy and went to hospital to check his heart as a precaution. Sources told foxsports.com.au that Ponting had privately driven to Royal Perth hospital during lunch and was still observed there on day three as he approached stumps. Ponting reportedly told colleagues he feels fine, but went to hospital for a check-up as a precaution after feeling unwell. Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not comment for the remainder of today’s coverage, a Channel 7 spokesperson said. It is not yet known whether Ponting will return to comment on Saturday, or the rest of the test. MORE CRICKET NEWS NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE: Why a terrifying Ashes reality is about to dawn on Aussies PERFECT DELIVERY: Deja vu as Cummins emulates Carrot Peach to hit milestone JUST WANT TO GIVE YOU A HUG: Priceless Smith comforts heartbroken star LUCKLESS: Marsh suffers another injury as Test hopes take a major blow < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital for a check-up after a health concern. Source: AFP The nature of Ponting’s health anxiety is not considered serious, but he chose to get checked out after becoming concerned about some of the symptoms he was experiencing. Australian skipper Pat Cummins sent his best wishes and those of the team to Ponting during his press conference. I only heard it for a minute a few minutes ago, but I wish him well, Cummins said. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Smith’s thug hip open door for Renshaw? | 01:06 Watch BBLI12. Every game live and ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > I was on the field this morning chatting with him. By all reports, it sounds like he’s doing well. But something like that is super scary, so we wish him well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/cricket-2022-ricky-ponting-rushed-to-hospital-health-scare-australia-vs-west-indies-first-test-perth/news-story/8a5033a20b09ab660a3a9081e2b719a3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos