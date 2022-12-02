Sports
Can these Quips in legendary Aliquippa football history show they are the best with another PIAA title?
Through:
Thursday, December 1, 2022 | 8:27 pm
There is always room for debate as to which Aliquippa football team was the best in the school’s history.
With 19 WPIAL titles and four state championships, there are plenty of options to consider. In the state championship era, the Quips won their first PIAA title in 1991 with Ty Law as a senior. Just over a decade later, they celebrated again when Darrelle Revis scored five goals at Hersheypark Stadium.
Could this year’s team top them all?
Today’s Quips are attempting to do something none of their predecessors could: celebrate state championships for four straight years.
“We try not to look too far ahead, we take it game by game,” said Tiqwai Hayes, “but that would be great if we go back-to-back.”
Reigning state champion Aliquippa (12-0) will begin his title defense Friday at 7 p.m. against District 11 champion Allentown Central Catholic (9-5) in a PIAA Class 4A Semifinal at Bald Eagle Area near Bellefonte.
The Quips have never reached the state finals in consecutive seasons.
Regardless of the road ahead, Aliquippa coach Mike Warfield says there’s no arguing about the best team in Quips history. In his mind, this current group already possesses that distinction.
“The reason I’m saying this is not to brag, because I’m not,” Warfield said. “Everyone is trying to compare us. You can’t compare us. Until you can go up three grades and win it, there’s no arguing.
Warfield, in his fifth year coaching the Quips, wants everyone to remember that Aliquippa is a small school that qualifies for Class A football. Prior to 2020, the Quips voluntarily played in Class 3A, until the PIAA competitive balance rule forced them into 4A.
Of the four remaining Class 4A teams, PIAA enrollment numbers credit Aliquippa with 118 boys, Allentown Central Catholic with 192, Bishop McDevitt with 289, and Crestwood with 334. The PIAA counts students in grades 9-11.
Still, the Quips are 34-2 overall since joining 4A.
“They talk about all these stats and this and that (with past Aliquippa teams),” Warfield said. “Three classes rise, win and then we can talk. That’s the elephant in the room that people don’t want to talk about.”
Their opponent in Friday’s semifinal holds three state championship titles, but Allentown Central Catholic has not reached the PIAA final in over a decade. The team won state titles in 1993, ’98 and 2010.
The Vikings are coming off a 50-7 victory over Meadville in the state quarterfinals. They were led by Caiden Shaffer and Nathan Schultz, each rushing over 100 yards. Shaffer scored four times.
Aliquippa is coming off a 34-7 victory over rival Central Valley in the WPIAL finals. Hayes rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns, and junior John Tracy added 108 yards and also scored.
Now the Quips know they are one win away from another championship game, and maybe two away from ending the debate over the best team in school history.
“Sure,” senior lineman Jason McBride said, “and undefeated, too. So we just have to keep going, keep working and keep pushing.”
Chris Harlan is a Tribune Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
