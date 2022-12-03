Sports
Tennis for America VISTA Blog: Alison Daigle
It all started with a Google search for Tennis AmeriCorps. That’s how I discovered the Tennis for America program that I was immediately drawn to. When I read more about Tennis for America, I knew it would be a perfect fit. From a young age, tennis has been an important part of my life and has provided me with opportunities I never knew existed. I have always wanted to give back my passion for tennis and share it with future generations. My tennis beginnings came from a program similar to TeamFAME, which is even more of a reason why this was the perfect match!
One month after completing my masters degree and fellowship program, I began my year of service in July 2022 with the International Tennis Hall of Fames NJTL chapter TeamFAME in Newport, Rhode Island. My experience so far has been phenomenal! Last summer, TeamFAME hosted 8 weeks of summer camp and outreach programs in the community I assisted with. Summer kicked off with an impactful fundraiser that also served as a celebration to honor the program’s inaugural graduates as they began in 2018. The fundraiser preparations were all hands on deck and I learned valuable professional development skills in the process.
As we move into fall, there are many projects I’ve been working on, including but not limited to updating, digitizing, and maintaining the TeamFAME library, in addition to partnering with the local public library and developing a stronger bond with the local high school. In the community, I have worked with local high schools and universities to recruit volunteers, partner with community volunteers to recruit students, and oversee the newly developed mentorship program between college and high school student-athletes.
Some of the highlights of my time so far have been mentoring students at the Infosys Hall of Fame Open in Newport, taking the inaugural graduates to the US Open Fan Week in New York, and watching our inaugural graduates compete on their high school tennis teams! At the
Hall of Fame Open, our students were able to see and experience high-level tennis, as well as interact with ATP pros and hall of famers, which is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many! At the US Open, our inaugural graduates’ eyes lit up as they watched top players warm up and take a closer look at the size of the famous tennis stadiums. Plus, the local high school girls’ tennis team (which our graduates go to) advanced to the Division 2 quarterfinals for the first time in recent history!
This year, TeamFAME has achieved a goal that has been set since 2018, which is to operate at full capacity at all levels, from grades 5 through 8. We have approximately 60 students per week split by grade. Be able to build relationships with students and
supporting them on the field and in their academics is definitely my favorite part of my role at TeamFAME. Their enthusiasm to learn new skills, develop a love of the game and improve academically is great to watch and be a part of!
The value of TeamFAME and other NJTL chapters is incredible and life-changing. There are so many deserving students across the country who benefit from these programs and lead to successful futures. I feel so lucky to be a part of this program and to have the ability to make a positive impact on the lives of these students.
If you had told me when I was 10 years old that I would be part of a high school state championship team, play at the collegiate level, and serve as an AmeriCorps VISTA with the NJTL chapter of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, then I would have never thought it was true. TeamFAME holds a special place in my heart and I’m excited to see what the future holds for the rest of my year of service and beyond!
To learn more about the Tennis For America Year of Service program, visit www.tennisforamerica.com or contact ITA, COO, David Mullins ([email protected])
