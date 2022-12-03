Colorado publishes the handle’s second-highest month to date





The Colorado Department of Revenue reported that sports betting totaled $526.6 million for October, marking the third time the Centennial State has released the total of half a billion dollars in 30 months of betting. October’s figure is trailing only January’s $573.7 million, and the only other time Colorado eclipsed $500 million in accepted bets was in March with $505.6 million. Colorado also became the seventh state to surpass $9 billion in transactions all-time in the post-PASPA era and the seventh to clear $4 billion in transactions for the 2022 calendar year. The 6.9% pedestrian share resulted in operators claiming $36.5 million in gross revenue. That win rate was the second lowest of the 24 states reporting October numbers, currently ahead of only Nevada (6.2%) with Illinois, Arizona and Wyoming yet to be released. $15.4 million in promotional credits and other deductions were reported, making the state eligible to tax just under $21.1 million in adjusted income. More than $2.3 million entered state coffers in October, marking the first time since its May 2020 launch that tax receipts have totaled more than $2 million in consecutive months. The $14.5 million in tax revenue this calendar year is $5.5 million ahead of last year’s pace and represents nearly half of the $29.2 million generated since the first bets were accepted. Parlays delivers for home October #Sports Betting numbers for $Colorado via DoR, a . Han/Rev/WR by category (1/4) : $85.67 million / $3.63 million / 4.24%

(pro): $171.64 million / $8.25 million / 4.81%

: $8.2M/$481.3K/5.87% 4/x #GamblingTwitter — Chris Altruda (@AlTruda73) December 2, 2022 Following September’s defeat by the House that resulted in a record $51.3 million in gross receipts, October’s numbers were comparatively uneventful. Nearly half of the gross came from parlays, with the house claiming $16.8 million in profit from $92 million wagered. The share of 18.3%, while high, was still nearly 7 full percentage points lower than in September. The public took a swing at betting on NFL games as the operator’s revenue nearly halved to $8.2 million compared to September’s $16 million. Handle bounced 17.8% higher to $171.6 million, breaking the record in that category by just over $400,000. Gamblers fared even better when it came to college football, with a $1.6 million lead over $50.4 million. Perhaps punters blurred the one-win Colorado Buffaloes, who lost three of four games in October while covering only once in those games. NBA Betting took both final podium finishes for settlement and revenue, totaling $85.7 million in settlement and $3.6 million in operator revenue. Baseball was another notable source of income at $3.1 million, followed by tennis at $2.2 million and soccer at $1.4 million. Table Tennis held a noticeable bounce back to $8.2 million, its highest total since $9.2 million last December and up 44.4% from September. The $481,271 in operator revenue boosted the all-time total in the niche sport to above $15 million. Year-on-year figures positive September’s historic sales numbers have created an almost impossible standard to match, so it came as no surprise that gross sales fell 28.9% month-over-month, while adjusted sales fell 33.4%. However, the month-on-month and year-on-year figures were much more positive, with increases of 17% compared to September and 7.2% compared to October 2021. Year-over-year adjusted revenue showed the biggest increase, with $21.1 million more than double the $9.8 million generated in the same month last year. The $4.1 billion in the first 10 months of the year is an increase of 41.2% over the comparable period in 2021. The $273.5 million in gross sales represents an increase of 45%, while the $138.7 million in adjusted sales is 75.7% better.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportshandle.com/colorado-october-2022-revenue-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos