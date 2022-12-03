Tennis player Angelique Kerber has set an ‘unofficial’ date to return to court after pregnancy





In August of this year, the German announced that she was pregnant and expecting her first child. In a recent WTA interview, she hinted at a possible comeback next season and stated that she would not return to court until she was completely healthy. Kerber stated that she is still deciding the timing of the tournament as she wants to take her time. And when she comes back, she wants to be 100 percent fit and feels great. This is the strategy. Despite not being in the spotlight, Kerber has been busy teaching young children tennis at her Polish academy. She stated that she enjoys playing with small children. She’s not that intense, but she’s there. This makes her happy, as she misses her tennis life. She also looks forward to her new life and what the coming year has in store for her.

Serena Williams retires from tennis after US Open loss Serena Williams retires from tennis after US Open loss Greatest player in history Serena Williams learned to play tennis on public courts in an infamous American gangland neighborhood and became a superstar for a generation. Pension Now, the 40-year-old legend retired from the sport after her defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open. Family time “I’m ready to become a mom and discover a different version of myself,” she said as she looked ahead to family time with daughter Olympia. 23 Grand Slam winner Serena became an African-American icon in a white-dominated sport, winning 23 Grand Slam singles titles and smashing milestones. When asked what was the best advice she’s been given for returning, the former Wimbledon champion said: Give yourself plenty of time. Take advantage of the present moment. They then stated that they would return when the time was right. It is better to take a month later than a month earlier. Angelique Kerber said in the same interview that she hoped to imitate other Grand Slam winners such as Victoria Azarenka, Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams athletes who won many titles after she became a mother. Frequently Asked Questions: How many US Opens has Kim Clijsters won?

Clijsters won the US Open in 2009 and 2010 and the Australian Open in 2011. Williams reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals in 2018 and 2019, respectively, while Azarenka made the New York Major final in 2020. Who is Angelique Kerber?

She is a professional tennis player from Germany. For 34 weeks, she was ranked number one in the world.

