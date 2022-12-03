Sports
Finally at Reese, Eagles Host Bison
Eastern Washington men’s basketball will take place at Reese Court for the first time this season on Saturday, December 3, with the North Dakota State game at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.
Eastern has been off the field for six days after its game against Northwest University was postponed due to dangerous road conditions.
The game can be streamed live on ESPN+ and fans can listen live on 700 AM ESPN radio with Larry Weir on the phone. Live stats for the game can be viewed through GoEags.com. Tickets for the match can be purchased at the match or online by clicking on the link HERE. Eagles whole house season tickets can also be purchased online.
Last timeout
Eastern Washington participated in the Florida International Tournament this past weekend, going 1-1 in Miami, Fla. The Eagles opened with an impressive win against Stony Brook, 81-52. The victory was determined by 26 points from 17 turnovers by the Seawolves, along with 15 points from both Steel Venters and Ethan price. Eastern had four players in double digits in the win with 10 players scoring in total for the team.
In the next game of the tournament, the Eagles went against the host school, Florida International, and dropped a high-scoring affair, 90-79. Despite the offensive positives, Eastern struggled to defend in the paint as the Panthers went down 46 points.
Venters again led the team with 19 points, shooting 4-of-9 (44.4%) from three-point range and grabbing six rebounds. The game marked Hawkers 16e career game with three or more threes made. Angelo Allegri added 15 points and had six rebounds. Tyrese Davis contributed 14 points and recorded six assists to reach a season high for any player on the team.
Venters was named to the All-Tournament team after averaging 17.5 points per game, with six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block. Deon Stroud also earned All-Tournament honors after averaging 10.5 points per game, with five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal.
A look at the eagles
Eastern Washington is 2-5 to start the season, 0-1 at home, 0-3 away and 2-1 in neutrals. The Eagles’ defense was effective against opposing shooters, allowing a 44.4 percent scoring from the floor to rank fifth in the Big Sky.
After struggling on the board in the first two games of the season, Eastern has improved with a plus-34 rebound margin over the past five games. The team has improved its rebounding margin to plus-12 overall through seven games and is ranked fifth in the conference.
The Eagles rank third in the Big Sky with 35.4 combined team rebounds per game and lead the conference with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game.
The defense in the paint was active, finishing fourth in the conference with 2.57 blocks per game, with a total of 18 on the season. Ethan price and Casey Jones averaged 5.4 rebounds per game to rank 12th in the conference. Price also leads the Big Sky by seven blocks and gets 1.0 per game.
As a team, Eastern averages 65.6 points per game. The Eagles are led in scoring by a pair of veterans such as Steel Venters is the team leader with 12.3 points per game (18th in the Big Sky), and Angelo Allegri has a score average of 10.0. Venters averaged 2.1 made threes per game, tied for seventh in the conference. Allegri makes 1.6 three per game and ranks 17th.
Tyrese Davis has been a consistent shooter for the Eagles, scoring 48.6 percent from the floor, 50.0 percent from three and 86.7 percent at the free throw line. Davis averages 8.5 points per game and leads the team with 2.8 assists per game (11th in the Big Sky).
Cedric Coward leads the team in shooting percentage, converting 58.3 percent of its shots from the field. He averages 6.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game off the bench. Coward is a major source of second chance, leading the team with 10 offensive rebounds.
Exploring the bison
North Dakota State is off to a 1-7 start with a heavy non-conference schedule. The season started on the road against No. 10 Arkansas, losing 58–76 (November 7). The Bison then traveled to No. 5 Kansas and lost 59-82 (November 10). Their first win of the season came against Crown College by a score of 76-55 (November 20). As part of the Lobo Classic in Albuquerque, NM, the Bison faced Big Sky foe. Northern Colorado, loss 70-80 (November 25). NDSU’s most recent appearance was against Jacksonville State, where they lost 71-81 (November 27). They are 1-1 at home, 0-4 on the road and 0-2 at neutrals.
The Bison averages 68.8 points per game on 39.9 percent shooting. They bring down 37.1 rebounds per game.
The team is led by junior forward Grant Nelson and sophomore forward Andrew Morgan. Nelson leads the team with 13.6 points per game and 6.7 rebounds. Morgan averages 13.0 points and contributes NDSU in rebounds with 7.5, shooting 65.7 percent from the ground.
Series history
Saturday’s meeting will be the second game ever between Eastern Washington and the state of North Dakota. EWU lost the first game between the two teams on December 8, 2018 by a score of 67-74.
Next one
Eastern Washington will travel to California on Wednesday, December 7 at 7 p.m. in Berkley, California
|
Sources
2/ https://goeags.com/news/2022/12/2/mens-basketball-finally-at-reese-eagles-host-bison.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Finally at Reese, Eagles Host Bison
- US sanctions other corrupt Haitian politicians for drug trafficking
- AI Can Now Beat You In Both Strategy And Diplomacy TechCrunch
- Weinstein jury ponders verdict in Hollywood rape case
- mortgage stress; Xi Jinping; how your super is taxed
- Congress learned divide and conquer from the British: PM Modi: The Tribune India
- Brad William Henke, actor in Orange is the New Black and former football pro, dies at 56
- Host Delta wins first table tennis gold
- Fashion and gifts for men to buy now
- Google Messages now supports end-to-end encryption in group chats.
- In the age of the company, there was forced labor, while in the modern age, forced exports appeared
- Donald Trump explicitly sanctioned fraud, jury hears at trial