Finally at Reese, Eagles Host Bison

Eastern Washington men’s basketball will take place at Reese Court for the first time this season on Saturday, December 3, with the North Dakota State game at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

Eastern has been off the field for six days after its game against Northwest University was postponed due to dangerous road conditions.

The game can be streamed live on ESPN+ and fans can listen live on 700 AM ESPN radio with Larry Weir on the phone. Live stats for the game can be viewed through GoEags.com. Tickets for the match can be purchased at the match or online by clicking on the link HERE. Eagles whole house season tickets can also be purchased online.

Last timeout

Eastern Washington participated in the Florida International Tournament this past weekend, going 1-1 in Miami, Fla. The Eagles opened with an impressive win against Stony Brook, 81-52. The victory was determined by 26 points from 17 turnovers by the Seawolves, along with 15 points from both Steel Venters and Ethan price . Eastern had four players in double digits in the win with 10 players scoring in total for the team.

In the next game of the tournament, the Eagles went against the host school, Florida International, and dropped a high-scoring affair, 90-79. Despite the offensive positives, Eastern struggled to defend in the paint as the Panthers went down 46 points.

Venters again led the team with 19 points, shooting 4-of-9 (44.4%) from three-point range and grabbing six rebounds. The game marked Hawkers 16e career game with three or more threes made. Angelo Allegri added 15 points and had six rebounds. Tyrese Davis contributed 14 points and recorded six assists to reach a season high for any player on the team.

Venters was named to the All-Tournament team after averaging 17.5 points per game, with six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block. Deon Stroud also earned All-Tournament honors after averaging 10.5 points per game, with five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal.

A look at the eagles

Eastern Washington is 2-5 to start the season, 0-1 at home, 0-3 away and 2-1 in neutrals. The Eagles’ defense was effective against opposing shooters, allowing a 44.4 percent scoring from the floor to rank fifth in the Big Sky.

After struggling on the board in the first two games of the season, Eastern has improved with a plus-34 rebound margin over the past five games. The team has improved its rebounding margin to plus-12 overall through seven games and is ranked fifth in the conference.

The Eagles rank third in the Big Sky with 35.4 combined team rebounds per game and lead the conference with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game.

The defense in the paint was active, finishing fourth in the conference with 2.57 blocks per game, with a total of 18 on the season. Ethan price and Casey Jones averaged 5.4 rebounds per game to rank 12th in the conference. Price also leads the Big Sky by seven blocks and gets 1.0 per game.

As a team, Eastern averages 65.6 points per game. The Eagles are led in scoring by a pair of veterans such as Steel Venters is the team leader with 12.3 points per game (18th in the Big Sky), and Angelo Allegri has a score average of 10.0. Venters averaged 2.1 made threes per game, tied for seventh in the conference. Allegri makes 1.6 three per game and ranks 17th.

Tyrese Davis has been a consistent shooter for the Eagles, scoring 48.6 percent from the floor, 50.0 percent from three and 86.7 percent at the free throw line. Davis averages 8.5 points per game and leads the team with 2.8 assists per game (11th in the Big Sky).

Cedric Coward leads the team in shooting percentage, converting 58.3 percent of its shots from the field. He averages 6.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game off the bench. Coward is a major source of second chance, leading the team with 10 offensive rebounds.

Exploring the bison

North Dakota State is off to a 1-7 start with a heavy non-conference schedule. The season started on the road against No. 10 Arkansas, losing 58–76 (November 7). The Bison then traveled to No. 5 Kansas and lost 59-82 (November 10). Their first win of the season came against Crown College by a score of 76-55 (November 20). As part of the Lobo Classic in Albuquerque, NM, the Bison faced Big Sky foe. Northern Colorado, loss 70-80 (November 25). NDSU’s most recent appearance was against Jacksonville State, where they lost 71-81 (November 27). They are 1-1 at home, 0-4 on the road and 0-2 at neutrals.

The Bison averages 68.8 points per game on 39.9 percent shooting. They bring down 37.1 rebounds per game.

The team is led by junior forward Grant Nelson and sophomore forward Andrew Morgan. Nelson leads the team with 13.6 points per game and 6.7 rebounds. Morgan averages 13.0 points and contributes NDSU in rebounds with 7.5, shooting 65.7 percent from the ground.

Series history

Saturday’s meeting will be the second game ever between Eastern Washington and the state of North Dakota. EWU lost the first game between the two teams on December 8, 2018 by a score of 67-74.

Next one

Eastern Washington will travel to California on Wednesday, December 7 at 7 p.m. in Berkley, California