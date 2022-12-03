Pat Cummins, star Mitchell Starc, continued, statement

Sports
Paceman Mitchell Starc opened the door with a lucky LBW call and the Aussies attacked and rolled the West Indies for 283 late on day three of the first test in Perth.
On a day when Pat Cummins made history, the visitors on Friday couldn’t prevent Australia from taking control.
They are down 344 runs heading into day four after Cummins decided not to force the follow-on.
The game turned for Australia when Starc trapped Jermaine Blackwood up front as replays showed the ball just touching the stumps, making the decision an umpiring decision.
As Blackwood was the one to be challenged he had no choice but to go and with that went the West Indies hopes of a big total in the first innings.
The visitors collapsed after tea to lose 6-38 including Blackwood and then Joshua Da Silva for a duck nine balls later.
That’s a terrible shot, Fox Crickets (Mark Waugh) said of Da Silva’s firing.
Trying to get up, such an expansive ride just isn’t going to happen.
For a number seven, that’s a really bad shot.
Medial sub Shamarh Brookes, who was on five after Nkrumah Bonner retired injured, showed a lot of guts in his 33, but his wicket won the last of the fight.
There were concerns for Bonner earlier on Thursday when he was hit on the back of the helmet by a short ball from Cameron Green.
Bonner seemed to lose sight of the ball and dived straight into the pitch.
Despite batting bravely for nearly 30 minutes, the West Indies reported dizzy and went out injured before the decision was made to bring Brookes into the match as a substitute.
Starc and skipper Cummins both finished with three wickets, with Cummins recording his 200th Test milestone on day three.
Cummins cemented himself as one of the all-time greats after bowling West Indies captain Kraigg Braithwaite (64) clean in an episode eerily similar to his dismissal of England captain Joe Root in the recent Ashes.
Beautifully arched, top or off stump – it doesn’t get any better than that, praises Fox Crickets Brendan Julian.
He didn’t do much wrong there, Braithwaite, Waugh added.
The Braithwaite wicket was Cummins’ 200th as he is now behind only Glenn McGrath for the best test average for an Australian with 200 wickets or more at 21.69.
The Aussies now start day four 1-29 as David Warner (17) and Marnus Labuschagne (3) managed to get through a tough 20 minute spell to stumps.
Usman Khawaja was the unlucky wicket to fall late on day three as he was caught behind Kemar Roach just six times.
Remarkably, it is the first time since joining Warner at the top of the order that Khawaja was the first wicket to fall.
TEAMS
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales
