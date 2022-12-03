Brazilian football legend Pelé stable after hospitalization | Football news





The 82-year-old sports star was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, but shows general improvement.

Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been diagnosed with a respiratory infection but is in stable condition, according to a medical report released Friday. The 82-year-old was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday. The medical team diagnosed a respiratory infection, which is being treated with antibiotics, the hospital said in a statement. He is stable and his health is showing general improvement. [He] will remain in the hospital for the next few days to continue treatment. Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time. He is the only player to win three World Cups, helping Brazil win the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970. But the former star has been battling health issues for years, including ongoing cancer treatments, and is retreating from public life as his condition becomes more frail. Pele had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021. His most recent hospitalization is part of a reevaluation of chemotherapy treatment for the tumor, Albert Einstein Hospital said in a statement. Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, has sought to ease concerns over the hospitalization that came as teams completed the 2022 World Cup, one of football’s biggest sporting events. Hi my friends. Much alarm in the media today about my father’s health, she wrote in a post on the social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, adding: “There is no emergency or new dire forecast. Fans and well-wishers have expressed their support for the soccer star, including many from Qatar, where the World Cup is taking place. Fans unfurled a giant flag bearing his likeness in the stands of Lusail Stadium on Friday, and the stars’ photo was also projected onto a building in Qatar with the message Get Well Soon. Pele himself remained active on social media in recent years and on Thursday he thanked fans and well-wishers for their messages. Always nice to receive such positive messages. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes! he wrote on Instagram. The current Brazilian team hopes to build on Pele’s legacy of World Cup success. They are considered favorites to win this year’s tournament and have qualified for the round of 16, which starts on December 3.

